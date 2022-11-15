ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Nvidia Third-Quarter Revenue up on Strong Data Center Demand

(Reuters) -Chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp beat expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51%...
kalkinemedia.com

Buffett-backed Nubank's revenue surges on robust customer growth

(Reuters) - Nu Holdings Ltd posted a near three-fold jump in third-quarter revenue on Monday, as the Warren Buffett-backed digital banking firm saw rapid customer growth in its key domestic Latin American market. The Brazilian lender has so far weathered a downturn in the sector on the back of robust...
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Q3 sales rise

Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Investopedia

Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps

Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Motley Fool

3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now

AMD's shares have fallen due to the weakness of the PC market, not the company's overall performance. Airbnb turned in an outstanding third quarter, but it isn't getting credit for it. Tesla continues to deliver impressive results -- despite volatile prices for parts and materials. You’re reading a free article...
tipranks.com

Nvidia Shares (NASDAQ: NVDA) Rise after Beating Revenue Estimates

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.58, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.70 per share. In addition, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its...
3DPrint.com

3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Delivers Highest Q3 Revenue in 7 Years, Adjusts Outlook

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) reported last week that sales rose by 2% for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, thanks to a laser-focused strategy on cost management and a combination of incremental revenues from new technologies and organic growth. The 3D printing service provider posted a profit of $18.7 million, or 28 cents per share, up from a loss of $18.1 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter.
Reuters

Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as weak yen fans import costs

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday. The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.
Zacks.com

DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
tipranks.com

Cisco Systems Shares (NASDAQ: CSCO) Climb after Earnings Beat

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.86, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. In addition, sales increased 6% year-over-year, with revenue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy