Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Nvidia Third-Quarter Revenue up on Strong Data Center Demand
(Reuters) -Chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp beat expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51%...
kalkinemedia.com
Buffett-backed Nubank's revenue surges on robust customer growth
(Reuters) - Nu Holdings Ltd posted a near three-fold jump in third-quarter revenue on Monday, as the Warren Buffett-backed digital banking firm saw rapid customer growth in its key domestic Latin American market. The Brazilian lender has so far weathered a downturn in the sector on the back of robust...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Q3 sales rise
Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Investopedia
Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps
Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
My confidence level in these two companies is high enough to be looking a decade down the road.
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Motley Fool
3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now
AMD's shares have fallen due to the weakness of the PC market, not the company's overall performance. Airbnb turned in an outstanding third quarter, but it isn't getting credit for it. Tesla continues to deliver impressive results -- despite volatile prices for parts and materials. You’re reading a free article...
tipranks.com
Nvidia Shares (NASDAQ: NVDA) Rise after Beating Revenue Estimates
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.58, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.70 per share. In addition, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Delivers Highest Q3 Revenue in 7 Years, Adjusts Outlook
Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) reported last week that sales rose by 2% for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, thanks to a laser-focused strategy on cost management and a combination of incremental revenues from new technologies and organic growth. The 3D printing service provider posted a profit of $18.7 million, or 28 cents per share, up from a loss of $18.1 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter.
Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as weak yen fans import costs
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday. The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
tipranks.com
Cisco Systems Shares (NASDAQ: CSCO) Climb after Earnings Beat
Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.86, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. In addition, sales increased 6% year-over-year, with revenue...
Comments / 0