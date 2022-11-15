Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Pearl to provide AI services to 27-location dental practice
Pearl partnered with Risas Dental and Braces to provide its artificial intelligence dental solutions in all 27 Risas Dental locations. Second Opinion, a chairside AI software, and Practice Intelligence, a clinical performance software, will be implemented in every Risas Dental location, according to a Nov. 17 news release from Pearl.
beckersdental.com
3 dental practices adding new services, technology
Here are three dental practices that have added new technologies and services:. 1. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Quince Orchard Dental Care began offering Botox for migraines, clenching and TMJ. 2. Endalkachew Mersha, DMD, of Discovery Dental in Las Vegas, is using the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform implant surgery. 3. Garden...
beckersdental.com
6 DSO moves in the 3 most populous states
Several DSOs have expanded their presence in California, Texas and Florida, the three most populous states in the U.S. Orange, Calif.-based Western Dental & Orthodontics relocated and expanded one of its Oakland offices. It also opened an office in Selma. Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental affiliated with Palm View Dental in...
beckersdental.com
USOSM adds 4 practices in 3 states
Irving, Texas-based U.S. Oral Surgery Management recently added four practices in three states. The management services organization added Oral & Facial Surgery Group of East Texas, Caprock Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of West Texas, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons for Northern Illinois and Central Sound Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery of Washington, according to a Nov. 17 news release.
beckersdental.com
MB2 Dental hits 500 practices
MB2 Dental has partnered with its 500th practice. The milestone practice is Dr. Pattanashetti, DMD Cosmetic, Implant, & General Dentistry in Towson, Md., according to a Nov. 18 news release from the DSO. It is led by Suresh Pattanashetti, DMD. "As a single provider, I felt I had reached a...
beckersdental.com
Imagen Dental Partners adds 1st Oregon practice
Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Imagen Dental Partners added its first Oregon practice to its network. The dental partnership organization affiliated with O’Bryan Advanced Dentistry in Coos Bay, Ore., according to a Nov. 17 news release. Imagen Dental Partners supports practices in 15 states.
beckersdental.com
Pearl Street Dental Partners secures $115M loan
Dallas-based Pearl Street Dental Partners recently received a $115 million senior credit facility from Oxford Finance. Pearl Street is a dental practice management company with 32 partner practices in Texas and Oklahoma, according to a Nov. 16 news release. Pearl Street recently gained an investment from private equity firm SkyKnight...
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
