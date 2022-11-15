Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
beckersdental.com
SmileDirectClub vs. Align Technology: How the clear aligner companies performed in Q3
SmileDirectClub and Align Technology are two dental technology companies that compete in the clear aligner market. Here is how the companies fared during the third quarter of 2022, according to financial results released since Oct. 26:. SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub, based in Nashville, Tenn., had third-quarter revenue of $107 million, a 15.1...
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
KLAS Report Reveals EMR Functionality & Value Top of Mind for Small Practices
– A new report by KLAS provides the latest view on how the major vendors in this market perform and which ones stand out in the areas that small practices (2–10 physicians) care about most. – Small practices provide a significant amount of outpatient care in the US, and...
beckersdental.com
Smile Doctors partners with CureMint for supply procurement
Georgetown, Texas-based Smile Doctors recently partnered with CureMint for supply procurement at its offices nationwide. The orthodontic-focused DSO selected CureMint's procure-to-pay platform to streamline operations, according to a Nov. 15 news release. Smile Doctors supports more than 350 dental practices in 27 states.
beckersdental.com
Overjet to provide AI services to Coast Dental's 100+ practices
Overjet partnered with Coast Dental to provide the DSO's practices with its dental artificial intelligence radiograph analysis technology. The FDA-cleared technology aids in the diagnostic process by adding color and quantification to X-rays to detect and outline decay, measure bone levels and point out areas of concern, according to a Nov. 15 news release from Overjet.
beckersdental.com
Birdseye Dentistry joins Imagen Dental Partners
Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Imagen Dental Partners recently added Birdseye Dentistry to its network. The Los Angeles-based practice is led by Millie Chung, DMD, and offers services such as cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry and dental implants. Imagen Dental Partners supports practices in 14 states.
agupdate.com
Angus breeders talk future challenges, opportunities
Cattlemen and women from across the U.S. work in different sectors of the beef industry, deal with different environmental issues and have different business strategies. But at the end of the day, all farmers and ranchers work toward the same goal; to continue raising and selling the best beef possible.
beckersdental.com
CMS adds billing code for dental surgeries performed in hospital ORs
CMS recently established a payment code for dental surgeries performed in hospital operating rooms. The new code, G0330, can be applied to dental rehabilitation procedures for patients who require monitored anesthesia and use of an operating room, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the American Dental Association. The...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work as a Customer Sales Rep for Farmers Insurance (Benefits Included)
If you work here, you may be singing that jingle all the time. Farmers Insurance is hiring a customer service representative to work from home in Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina or Florida. Work hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST and weekends from 9 a.m....
beckersdental.com
ADA launches wellness program to support dental professionals
The American Dental Association recently launched its Wellness Ambassador program to support dental professionals experiencing health issues. The program connects dental professionals with clinical professionals and other resources, according to a Nov. 14 news release. Kami Dornfeld, DDS, serves as chair of the ADA’s Dental Wellness Advisory Committee. The first...
beckersdental.com
5 dentists to know
Five dentists who are making waves in the industry:. Editor's note: This list is meant to highlight notable things dentists are doing today. If you would like to recommend a dentist for a future list, email Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com. Millie Chung, DMD. Birdseye Dentistry (Los Angeles). Dr. Chung is...
wtaj.com
McLaren Americas’ new headquarters includes MSO Brand Center
McLaren, The Americas on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The site spans 31,000 square feet, dwarfing the previous 4,500-foot headquarters in New York City, and includes a MSO Brand Center that caters to customers looking for personalized touches on their cars. The location...
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
Tourists from Asian countries return to San Francisco as COVID travel restrictions loosen
The number of South Korean visitors arriving at SFO has more than doubled between Sept. 2021 and 2022, and from Taiwan about 2,000 to nearly 10,000 travelers over the same time frame.
gcimagazine.com
Functionalab Group Merges with FYihealth Medical Aesthetics
Functionalab Group and FYihealth group's medical aesthetics division have announced the merger of their companies, creating what is reportedly the largest network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics, with 68 locations across Canada. The merger is expected to close on January 1, 2023. Previously: IRI and The NPD Group to Merge.
beckersdental.com
Pearl dental AI lands Time award
The Second Opinion software from dental artificial intelligence company Pearl has received a special mention on Time's "Best Inventions of 2022" list. Time's best inventions list honors innovations across all industries that are impactful and influential to consumers, the industry and society, according to a Nov. 14 news release. It is evaluated by the publication's editors.
salestechstar.com
Gong Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
1,792% growth rate reflects the Gong Reality Platform’s value to help customer-facing teams achieve their revenue potential. Gong’s growth reflects our commitment to enabling companies to reach their full revenue potential by truly understanding the voice of the customer and harnessing it for better selling strategies, engagement and, ultimately, closing more deals,” said Gong Co-Founder and CEO Amit Bendov. “Our Reality Platform creates incredible value for revenue teams – especially during today’s challenging economy – through enhanced deal execution, more accurate forecasting, and increased team productivity.”
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
5 Steps for Coaches to Build an Effective Personal Brand and Stand Out in a Crowded Market
As a coach, how do you differentiate yourself from the sea of other coaches and build visibility that can attract the right clients to you? Here are a few tips.
