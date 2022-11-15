ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options. With the storm not scheduled to hit until Thursday evening, the NFL would likely have to make a decision to relocate the game by no later than Friday to allow both teams to alter travel plans and to prepare the neutral site facility. “Our team is in communication with the NFL. They’ve been through it before, we’ve been through it before and handled it well,” coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. “So full confidence in our team that’s working behind the scenes on that.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO