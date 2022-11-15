ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed

The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Texans Claimed Notable Running Back On Tuesday

It did not take long for Eno Benjamin to find a new NFL home after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin on Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. He'll join a backfield that lacks impactful depth behind rookie Dameon Pierce....
HOUSTON, TX
News 8 WROC

Buffalo Bills game moved to Detriot due to snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the dayslong snow storm that is coating the Buffalo area, the Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that Sunday’s afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit. The game is still scheduled to start at 1 p.m. the Bills made the announcement on Twitter, citing […]
BUFFALO, NY
AL.com

XFL teams draft 6 defensive backs with Alabama roots

Six players with Alabama football roots were selected during the defensive-backs portion of the XFL Draft on Wednesday. Five of the players have been on NFL rosters. The eight XFL teams selected 11 defensive backs apiece in Rounds 12 through 22 in Las Vegas. The teams had started the draft on Wednesday with 11 rounds of offensive-skill players – running backs, tight ends and wide receivers.
ALABAMA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign Alex Bachman, Will Redmond to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

MetLife Stadium to Get New Playing Surface in 2023, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets, is poised to get a new playing field for the 2023 season, according to a report from NJ Advance Media. The news was revealed by Giants safety Julian Love, who is the team’s union representative.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Associated Press

NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options. With the storm not scheduled to hit until Thursday evening, the NFL would likely have to make a decision to relocate the game by no later than Friday to allow both teams to alter travel plans and to prepare the neutral site facility. “Our team is in communication with the NFL. They’ve been through it before, we’ve been through it before and handled it well,” coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. “So full confidence in our team that’s working behind the scenes on that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

A Timeline of Rafael Palmeiro’s Tumultuous Final Season

On Nov. 18, 2005, the Congressional Committee on Government Reform closed an investigation into whether testimony of Rafael Palmeiro eight months earlier should be referred to the Department of Justice for a potential perjury charge. The committee decided against referral. But in doing so, it unloaded one of the largest information dumps involving a steroid case in baseball.
TEXAS STATE
Clayton News Daily

SI:AM | The Honeymoon Is Over for the Cavs

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I watched more of the Western Michigan-Central Michigan football game last night than I’d care to admit. ☘️ The Celtics’ offense is historically good. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy