Ex-NFL star Alex Smith rips Commanders, Dan Snyder over multitude of 'distractions'
Former Washington star Alex Smith ripped the Commanders organization and team owner Dan Snyder on Monday over the "distractions" brought about by the front office.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision
Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed
The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
Texans Claimed Notable Running Back On Tuesday
It did not take long for Eno Benjamin to find a new NFL home after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin on Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. He'll join a backfield that lacks impactful depth behind rookie Dameon Pierce....
Massive snowstorm forces Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game to Detroit
Update: The NFL has officially moved this Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game from New York to Detroit. The Week
Buffalo Bills game moved to Detriot due to snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the dayslong snow storm that is coating the Buffalo area, the Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that Sunday’s afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit. The game is still scheduled to start at 1 p.m. the Bills made the announcement on Twitter, citing […]
XFL teams draft 6 defensive backs with Alabama roots
Six players with Alabama football roots were selected during the defensive-backs portion of the XFL Draft on Wednesday. Five of the players have been on NFL rosters. The eight XFL teams selected 11 defensive backs apiece in Rounds 12 through 22 in Las Vegas. The teams had started the draft on Wednesday with 11 rounds of offensive-skill players – running backs, tight ends and wide receivers.
Texans sign Alex Bachman, Will Redmond to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
Report: Browns game moved out of Buffalo due to weather concerns
The NFL is making the move from Highmark Stadium due to impending weather concerns.
MetLife Stadium to Get New Playing Surface in 2023, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets, is poised to get a new playing field for the 2023 season, according to a report from NJ Advance Media. The news was revealed by Giants safety Julian Love, who is the team’s union representative.
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options. With the storm not scheduled to hit until Thursday evening, the NFL would likely have to make a decision to relocate the game by no later than Friday to allow both teams to alter travel plans and to prepare the neutral site facility. “Our team is in communication with the NFL. They’ve been through it before, we’ve been through it before and handled it well,” coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. “So full confidence in our team that’s working behind the scenes on that.”
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
A Timeline of Rafael Palmeiro’s Tumultuous Final Season
On Nov. 18, 2005, the Congressional Committee on Government Reform closed an investigation into whether testimony of Rafael Palmeiro eight months earlier should be referred to the Department of Justice for a potential perjury charge. The committee decided against referral. But in doing so, it unloaded one of the largest information dumps involving a steroid case in baseball.
SI:AM | The Honeymoon Is Over for the Cavs
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I watched more of the Western Michigan-Central Michigan football game last night than I’d care to admit. ☘️ The Celtics’ offense is historically good. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your...
Browns at Bills moved to Detroit due to ‘paralyzing’ snow
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
Greater Pueblo Sports Association celebrates 50 years with the newest Hll of Fame class
The 2022 Greater Pueblo Sports Association hosted its 50th Hall of Fame induction ceremony Wednesday night at the Occhiato Ball Room on the campus of CSU-Pueblo. This year's inductees included some great names in Pueblo history. Also included in the night's festivities were the awarding of the Outstanding High School Athletes (Brian Macartney...
