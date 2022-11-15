Read full article on original website
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?
Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
Does Kevin Atwater Get Fired on ‘Chicago P.D?’ LaRoyce Hawkins Gives Us the Scoop! (Exclusive)
As the sole Black officer in the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D., LaRoyce Hawkin’s character, Officer Kevin Atwater, has become one of the central figures when the show addresses issues of policing, and tonight’s episode is no different. At the head of the episode, Atwater talks to the...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Rumors Suggest Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead Break Up in Season 10
Are Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead breaking up in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10? Here's what the rumors suggest and what fans think.
Chicago Fire Boss Teases Brett's First Post-Casey Date With...?
Breaking up is hard to do, and moving on from the heartache of it has been even more difficult for Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie Brett ever since she split up with her boyfriend Matt Casey in the Season 11 premiere. The decision to end their relationship was a tough one for Brett, who told Casey that the timing just wasn’t right, even though the two love each other. Following the breakup, the paramedic has put her focus solely into work and helping her friend Violet deal with her own tragic loss. But Brett will soon attempt to take a small step forward,...
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are All Sorts Of Emotional Over Mariska Hargitay's Instagram Post With Kelli Giddish
Kelli Giddish joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins, after Christopher Meloni abruptly left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. The character has been a fixture on the show ever since, and when Giddish announced on her Instagram that she would be leaving the show, fans were devastated. But when Variety revealed that the decision to leave wasn't hers, but a decision made by the higher-ups, fans became angry. "My hubby and I are boycotting the show until you come back!!" commented one poster. Once showrunner David Graziano responded to a fan's question, telling them that Giddish's last episode would be Season 24, Episode 9, it felt as if the hourglass had been flipped over.
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper
NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
Chris O'Donnell Thought His Wife Was Going To Get Him Fired From NCIS: Los Angeles
There are numerous benefits to starring in a long-standing franchise such as "NCIS." For one, actors get the chance to be a part of an elite group of shows that so many watch and love. And if there's an itch to expand creatively, the franchise has afforded some of its cast directorial opportunities. Although fans know him best as special agent G. Callen on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Chris O'Donnell has also directed a few episodes of the hit spin-off series.
Sophia Bush Admitted She Struggled To Leave The Heaviness Of Chicago PD Behind
The "One Chicago" franchise rarely disappoints fans and among its many shows in the lineup, "Chicago P.D." is one of the most popular the shared TV universe has to offer. The series has a lot of likable characters, including Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), whose efforts on the show had a bigger impact on the actress that played her than some fans may realize.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover
Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Will Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey Get Back Together?
Sylvie Brett still has feelings for Matt Casey after their breakup in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Could the couple get back together?
Nobody On NCIS: Hawaii Was Prepared For Lucy And Kate's Staggering Height Difference
When the season finale of "NCIS: Hawaii" aired, fans of new couple Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) went wild when Kate broke out of her comfort zone and performed an awkward serenade to Lucy, singing Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love." While the scene was romantic and spontaneous, it took Kate the whole season to get there. As the career-driven, tightly wound agent, Kate didn't know how to be vulnerable, or how to let her guard down. Nervously singing to Lucy shows that she's willing to try things she's awkward at because she loves Kate.
After Saying Goodbye To An Agent, CBS' FBI Welcomes Back Missy Peregrym's Maggie In Exciting Episode Preview
Maggie is coming back to FBI in what looks like an exciting episode, after the farewell to another agent.
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
'Love it or List It' Star Hilary Farr and Jessica Szohr Talk HGTV's 'Charming' First Holiday Movie 'Designing Christmas' (Exclusive)
Designing Christmas is the "charming and fun" intersection of romance and home renovation that's sure to get you in the seasonal spirit, stars Jessica Szohr and Hilary Farr gush of HGTV's first holiday film. The Gossip Girl alum and Love It or List It star opened up about creating some holiday magic in an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of Designing Christmas' Nov. 11 premiere on discovery+.
