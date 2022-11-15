ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Timbers sign D Claudio Bravo to extension

The Portland Timbers signed Argentinian defender Claudio Bravo to a contract extension on Wednesday that spans through 2026 with a club option in 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bravo, 25, has started all 49 regular-season games he's played in for Portland, tallying four assists in two seasons. He led...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback

While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
ESPN

Socceroos' Riley McGree has no regrets about Middlesbrough decision

DOHA, Qatar -- Socceroos attacker Riley McGree has no second thoughts about leaving MLS side Charlotte FC and turning down interest from Scottish powerhouse Celtic to sign with English League Championship club Middlesbrough. McGree, 24, joined MLS expansion side Charlotte FC from Adelaide United back in 2020, initially signed for...
Deadspin

Shaq Moore’s surprise World Cup inclusion gives USMNT comfort on backline

One of the true shockers of the United States men’s national team’s World Cup roster reveal was Shaq Moore making the cut. His inclusion, alongside striker Haji Wright, appeared to come the most out of left field for diehard fans of the Stars and Stripes. Moore has had recent call-ups, played in four of the USA’s 14 World Cup qualifiers, and was in the squad that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore had sufficient momentum to be under consideration, yet left some scratching their heads as to what they missed.
NBC Sports

‘Ted Lasso' Billboards Support USMNT Before 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is only days away, and we are beginning to see the United States’ camaraderie shine. In an effort to inspire, billboards have been posted in each member of the U.S. men’s national team’s hometowns with messages written specifically by popular TV fictional character Ted Lasso.

