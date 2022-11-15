Read full article on original website
WANE 15
Canterbury grad Watts signs with St. Louis SC
Watts graduated from Canterbury High School and played for the Team USA U17 team in 2017.
Yardbarker
Timbers sign D Claudio Bravo to extension
The Portland Timbers signed Argentinian defender Claudio Bravo to a contract extension on Wednesday that spans through 2026 with a club option in 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bravo, 25, has started all 49 regular-season games he's played in for Portland, tallying four assists in two seasons. He led...
FC Dallas sign D Nolan Norris to homegrown deal
FC Dallas signed 17-year-old defender Nolan Norris to a three-year homegrown contract on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback
While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
ESPN
Socceroos' Riley McGree has no regrets about Middlesbrough decision
DOHA, Qatar -- Socceroos attacker Riley McGree has no second thoughts about leaving MLS side Charlotte FC and turning down interest from Scottish powerhouse Celtic to sign with English League Championship club Middlesbrough. McGree, 24, joined MLS expansion side Charlotte FC from Adelaide United back in 2020, initially signed for...
Deadspin
Shaq Moore’s surprise World Cup inclusion gives USMNT comfort on backline
One of the true shockers of the United States men’s national team’s World Cup roster reveal was Shaq Moore making the cut. His inclusion, alongside striker Haji Wright, appeared to come the most out of left field for diehard fans of the Stars and Stripes. Moore has had recent call-ups, played in four of the USA’s 14 World Cup qualifiers, and was in the squad that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore had sufficient momentum to be under consideration, yet left some scratching their heads as to what they missed.
NBC Sports
‘Ted Lasso' Billboards Support USMNT Before 2022 World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is only days away, and we are beginning to see the United States’ camaraderie shine. In an effort to inspire, billboards have been posted in each member of the U.S. men’s national team’s hometowns with messages written specifically by popular TV fictional character Ted Lasso.
Ted Lasso Delivers Inspirational Messages USMNT to Players Ahead of World Cup
As the USMNT heads to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, America's greatest soccer coach, Ted Lasso, has some heartwarming messages for the squad. The post Ted Lasso Delivers Inspirational Messages USMNT to Players Ahead of World Cup appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Nike’s Star-Studded 2022 World Cup Ad
Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Morgan face off against past stars like Ronaldinho and Ronaldo in Nike’s latest World Cup commercial.
Soccer-Castillo left out of Ecuador's 26-man World Cup squad
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador have left defender Byron Castillo out of their 26-man squad for the World Cup despite the player being deemed an Ecuadorean national by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
