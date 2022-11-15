Make this easy side in the time it takes the turkey to rest. Two ideas converged to make this easy Thanksgiving side dish. I was inspired by the flavor and color combinations of one of my favorite fall salads: Kale Salad with Sweet Potato Fries and Blackberry-Lime Dressing. Secondly, instead of sweet potato “fries,” I often roast sweet potato wedges on weeknights. They are quick to cut up and get in the oven, and we love how the sides get so caramelized. Because the wedges are so quick-cooking, I thought for Thanksgiving they could go in the oven after the turkey comes out and is resting. Then to gussy them up, a blackberry-lime butter and a bed of baby kale.

