Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Butternut Squash Fritters with Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Sunday Brunch recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!. Make the yogurt sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and set aside in the fridge. Make the fritters by mixing an egg in a large bowl. Add the raisins, squash, onion, and parsley...
Creamy Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
If you like the combination of peanut butter and chocolate then this recipe is perfect for you! This chocolate peanut butter pie is so rich, creamy, and delicious! Plus, no-bake and easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8 slices. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 standard package (14.3 ounce/36...
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
This silky, sweet and creamy lemon blueberry cheesecake is so delicious! Plus, it’s the best addition to any dessert table! Easy to prepare and beautiful – you will need just 30 minutes to prepare it plus cooking time and have the ultimate summer cheesecake experience! Here is the recipe:
Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Fold in 1/2 cup strawberries. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top each with a dollop of strawberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/4 cup strawberries. Cover with the remaining batter and press slightly to compact. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
Quick-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges with Blackberry-Lime Butter
Make this easy side in the time it takes the turkey to rest. Two ideas converged to make this easy Thanksgiving side dish. I was inspired by the flavor and color combinations of one of my favorite fall salads: Kale Salad with Sweet Potato Fries and Blackberry-Lime Dressing. Secondly, instead of sweet potato “fries,” I often roast sweet potato wedges on weeknights. They are quick to cut up and get in the oven, and we love how the sides get so caramelized. Because the wedges are so quick-cooking, I thought for Thanksgiving they could go in the oven after the turkey comes out and is resting. Then to gussy them up, a blackberry-lime butter and a bed of baby kale.
Cinnamon-and-Sugar Pie Crust
My grandmother was our family’s pie-making expert. It wasn’t that the crust was cut with decorative stencils or filled with complex ingredients. Grandma Tiny simply had been making pies for so long that she measured the crust ingredients with her hands and could feel when the dough was just right.
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
These buttery, spiced pie bites are itty-bitty but big on festive flavor. All pies are great in our book, but shrink them down and they’re even better. Think about it: You could eat one normal slice or pop three tiny bites into your mouth in rapid succession. While the 20-pound turkey and vat of stuffing are going big, these mini pumpkin pies prove that itty-bitty is better.
Figgy Pudding Spam Puts a Seasonal Spin on the Classic Canned Meat
Pumpkin Spice Spam was surprisingly popular. Now Spam is taking on the Christmas season.
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!. This comforting, pretty and very...
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
