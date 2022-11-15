ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Container Ports: Land Grab

Container ports add acreage and terminal space to accommodate growing box volumes. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The busy container port of Long Beach, which handles over eight million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, is reaping the rewards of its forward-thinking. About a decade ago, the port invested...
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana ranked the 3rd worst U.S. city for sleep

Santa Ana has been revealed as the 3rd worst city for good quality sleep in the country, according to a new report by Decluttr has taken a deep dive into the current state of sleep technology to understand the benefits and drawbacks and identify the best and worst places to sleep in the U.S.
SANTA ANA, CA
Courthouse News Service

Recycling Coke

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California dismissed the putative class action against Coca-Cola; consumers argued that the “100% recyclable” labels on plastic Coke bottles were misleading because most of them would not actually be recycled into other bottles. This is not what consumers assume the phrase “100% recyclable” means, the court rules, and it is true that the bottles are capable of being recycled even if they are not all recycled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Officials announce `Record-Breaking’ seizures at Southland ports

LOS ANGELES – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Thursday announced “record-breaking counterfeit product seizures” this week at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex. Tuesday marked the first time that officials recorded annual seizures of more than $1 billion worth of counterfeit goods at the Los Angeles/Long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Washington state bans commercial finfish net pen farms in state waters

(CN) — Aquatic wildlife conservationists are celebrating in the Pacific Northwest after Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued an executive order Friday ending commercial finfish net pen aquaculture in state marine waters. The news comes five days after Franz canceled leases with seafood company Cooke Aquaculture...
WASHINGTON STATE

