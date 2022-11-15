Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
maritime-executive.com
Container Ports: Land Grab
Container ports add acreage and terminal space to accommodate growing box volumes. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The busy container port of Long Beach, which handles over eight million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, is reaping the rewards of its forward-thinking. About a decade ago, the port invested...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
Pete Buttigieg delivers $150 million for new California port of entry
"We're investing in land ports of entry, ensuring safety and securing a stronger supply chain and that's especially true in this region, one of the nation's busiest and most economically and significant land ports."
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana ranked the 3rd worst U.S. city for sleep
Santa Ana has been revealed as the 3rd worst city for good quality sleep in the country, according to a new report by Decluttr has taken a deep dive into the current state of sleep technology to understand the benefits and drawbacks and identify the best and worst places to sleep in the U.S.
Courthouse News Service
Recycling Coke
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California dismissed the putative class action against Coca-Cola; consumers argued that the “100% recyclable” labels on plastic Coke bottles were misleading because most of them would not actually be recycled into other bottles. This is not what consumers assume the phrase “100% recyclable” means, the court rules, and it is true that the bottles are capable of being recycled even if they are not all recycled.
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
Courthouse News Service
San Joaquin Valley residents, growers vying for water in fourth year of drought
TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (CN) — Noemi Barrera has spent four months without running water for herself and her four children, and is among many people in California living without it as wells across the state run dry. Like most in the 184-person agricultural community of Tooleville, nestled by the Tulare...
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
2urbangirls.com
Officials announce `Record-Breaking’ seizures at Southland ports
LOS ANGELES – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Thursday announced “record-breaking counterfeit product seizures” this week at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex. Tuesday marked the first time that officials recorded annual seizures of more than $1 billion worth of counterfeit goods at the Los Angeles/Long...
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are cautioning consumers ahead of the holiday season to beware of fake merchandise being sold online. The post Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since Oct. 26
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 26 Thursday, dropping 3.6 cents to $5.427, its lowest amount since Sept. 16. The average price has dropped 40 times in 43 days since rising...
Courthouse News Service
Washington state bans commercial finfish net pen farms in state waters
(CN) — Aquatic wildlife conservationists are celebrating in the Pacific Northwest after Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued an executive order Friday ending commercial finfish net pen aquaculture in state marine waters. The news comes five days after Franz canceled leases with seafood company Cooke Aquaculture...
