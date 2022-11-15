Gabapentin (Neurontin) and pregabalin (Lyrica) both belong to a class of drugs called gabapentinoids, which means they work in similar ways. They're both used to treat chronic pain in certain conditions. They're often prescribed by doctors because they are an alternative to opioids and are thought to be safer. However, there are some significant risks associated with using gabapentin, pregabalin, and both medicines together. When you're comparing gabapentin versus Lyrica, you should consider the benefits and risks.

