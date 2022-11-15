Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Long Hours at Day Care Don't Worsen Young Kid's Behavior: Study
Nov. 16, 2022 -- Working parents will be relieved to know that young children who spend extended hours in childcare centers are not at greater risk for behavior problems. In a new study published in the journal Child Development, researchers looked at data on more than 10,000 preschoolers enrolled in seven studies from five countries in North America and Europe. It found that longer periods spent in center-based child care was not tied to overt antisocial behavior in toddlers and preschoolers.
WebMD
Have Celiac Disease? You May Need Screening for Other Disorders
Nov. 18, 2022 -- Boston dietitian Katarina Mollo has virtually no memory of life without celiac disease. Diagnosed at age 4, Mollo has been on a gluten-free diet for 41 years that she says has kept her healthy and may also be why she hasn’t developed any other autoimmune diseases. It’s also played a part in her thinking about screening patients with the same disorder.
WebMD
FDA OKs Treatment to Delay Insulin-Dependent Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes, the agency announced this week. Clinical trials showed the injectable drug, which will be sold under the name Tzield, delayed the start of the disease by more than 2 years, the FDA said. It’s designed for adults and children 8 years and older who have stage 2 type 1 diabetes. Tzield is injected once daily for 14 consecutive days.
WebMD
Does Delsym Oral Interact with other Medications?
These medications are not usually taken together. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or pharmacist) for more in formation. These medications may interact and cause very harmful effects. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or pharmacist) for more in formation. SELECTED CYP2D6 SUBSTRATES/PANOBINOSTAT. SELECTED CYP1A2 OR CYP2D6 SUBSTRATES/GIVOSIRAN. Moderate Interactions.
WebMD
Pre-term Births Rising in U.S., March of Dimes Says
Nov. 16, 2022 -- Premature births are rising across the country, reaching 10.5% of live births last year, according to a report out this week from the nonprofit March of Dimes. The organization’s 2022 Report Card gave the country overall a grade of D+, down from a C- in the...
WebMD
Xtandi - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Read the Patient Information Leaflet if available from your pharmacist before you start taking enzalutamide and each time you get a refill. If you have any questions, ask your doctor or pharmacist. Take this medication by mouth with or without food as directed by your doctor, usually once daily. Swallow...
WebMD
What Is Shockwave Therapy?
The thick pads on your heels are essential to your overall comfort as you stand, walk, run, and complete other daily activities. These pads of tissue can sometimes thin out over time, leaving you uncomfortable and causing pain. This condition is called heel fat pad syndrome, and it’s more common than you might think.
WebMD
Gabapentin and Lyrica for Pain Control
Gabapentin (Neurontin) and pregabalin (Lyrica) both belong to a class of drugs called gabapentinoids, which means they work in similar ways. They're both used to treat chronic pain in certain conditions. They're often prescribed by doctors because they are an alternative to opioids and are thought to be safer. However, there are some significant risks associated with using gabapentin, pregabalin, and both medicines together. When you're comparing gabapentin versus Lyrica, you should consider the benefits and risks.
WebMD
Half of World's Young People at Risk for Hearing Loss: Study
Nov. 16, 2022 – As many as 1.35 billion young people worldwide are at risk of hearing loss due to “unsafe listening,” a new study shows. The study found that as many as 1 in 4 people ages 12 to 34 are exposed to dangerous noise levels via “personal listening devices,” such as high volume settings on smartphones, and nearly half of people those ages experience damaging noise levels at entertainment venues.
WebMD
At-home Births Rose During the Pandemic, CDC Reports
More women gave birth at home in America last year, continuing a pandemic trend and reaching the highest level in decades, according to figures released Thursday by the CDC. The report said that almost 52,000 births occurred at home in 2021 out of 4 million total births in the country. This was an increase of 12% from 2020. The figure rose by 22% in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, over 2019.
WebMD
Buzz Kill: Lung Damage Looks Worse in Pot Smokers
Nov. 15, 2022 -- Scans of the lungs of pot users have turned up an alarming surprise: Regular smokers of marijuana appear to be at greater risk for lung damage than people who smoke tobacco alone. "There's a public perception that marijuana is safe," says Giselle Revah, MD, a radiologist...
WebMD
‘A Huge Deal': Millions Have Long COVID, and More Are Expected
– Roughly 7% of all adult Americans may currently have had long COVID, with symptoms that have lasted 3 months or longer, according to the latest U.S. government survey done in October. More than a quarter say their condition is severe enough to significantly limit their day-to-day activities – yet the problem is only barely starting to get the attention of employers, the health care system, and policymakers.
Comments / 0