Back in 2005, the American designer Tom Ford set out to create the first true luxury brand of the 21st century, and he succeeded—eponymously, and in spades. He founded his namesake label on the silver-spike heels of his decade-long tenure as creative director of Gucci, eventually growing the company to include men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and a blockbuster line of cosmetics and fragrance. Perhaps most importantly, he made sure everyone knew what Tom Ford stood for: a sort of powerful, sexed-up take on luxury. And now we’ve got a sense of just how valuable his work has been. In a $2.8 billion deal announced on Tuesday, the American cosmetics giant Estée Lauder—which has manufactured, marketed, and sold Tom Ford Beauty products under a licensing arrangement since 2006—is set to acquire the rest of Ford’s fashion enterprise.

1 DAY AGO