Estée Lauder and Tom Ford have inked the luxury industry's biggest deal of 2022 in a $2.8 billion buyout of the American designer's eponymous brand.
Tom Ford Brand Sold To Estée Lauder In A $2.8 Billion Deal
The Estée Lauder Cos. is buying the Tom Ford brand in a deal that is valued at $2.8 billion. Tom Ford, the founder and CEO of Tom Ford International, is expected to remain at the company through the end of 2023. Domenico De Sole, chairman of Tom Ford International, will also remain until the end of next year and serve as a consultant. “This strategic acquisition will unlock new opportunities and fortify our growth plans for Tom Ford Beauty,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of Estée Lauder, in a statement shared by AP. “It will also further help to propel...
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
The Absolute Best Steals From Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals Event
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals event is here, and the the sales cut a swath through every category on their site. From slippers and jackets to candles and perfumes, the retailer is has kept every type of shopper in mind while rolling out these deals. And it doubles as a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs (We have our eyes on Our Place’s cult-favorite Always Pan, currently $100 off, and these classic Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots). Check out the best deals from...
Burberry Aims for 5 Billion Pound Revenue
LONDON — Burberry wants to become a 5 billion pound luxury brand in the long term, fueled by a bigger accessories business and a host of bestsellers courtesy of new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd laid out his strategy during the first half results presentation on Thursday, and while it builds on the foundation laid by his predecessor Marco Gobbetti, Akeroyd’s Burberry is going to be far different. More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023A Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023 He wants the brand to be “desirable and relatable,” with product sitting...
Luxury Gifts Worth The Splurge: Jacquemus, Burberry, Pour Les Femmes, Foreo Skincare & More
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Balling on a budget? Not anymore. This year, we're going all out. We're buying Jacquemus bags for the...
Estée Lauder Bought Tom Ford. What Does That Mean for Your Tobacco Vanille?
Back in 2005, the American designer Tom Ford set out to create the first true luxury brand of the 21st century, and he succeeded—eponymously, and in spades. He founded his namesake label on the silver-spike heels of his decade-long tenure as creative director of Gucci, eventually growing the company to include men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and a blockbuster line of cosmetics and fragrance. Perhaps most importantly, he made sure everyone knew what Tom Ford stood for: a sort of powerful, sexed-up take on luxury. And now we’ve got a sense of just how valuable his work has been. In a $2.8 billion deal announced on Tuesday, the American cosmetics giant Estée Lauder—which has manufactured, marketed, and sold Tom Ford Beauty products under a licensing arrangement since 2006—is set to acquire the rest of Ford’s fashion enterprise.
Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa on Sales of Vintage Designs
COMING AROUND AGAIN: Paris, France-based luxury resale site Resee is partnering with Alaïa to sell some of the French fashion house’s most sought-after vintage creations, including items sourced from the archives by creative director Pieter Mulier. The selection is available exclusively at Alaïa’s Petite Boutique on Rue de Moussy and on Resee.com. It will be updated periodically, and clients can bring their pre-owned Alaïa pieces to the store to be included in the vintage assortment being offered there and online.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Alaïa Spring 2023Alaïa RTW Spring 2022 “Through this partnership, Alaïa...
Dior’s Regal Reissue, Tiffany & Co. Teams With Daniel Arsham, Again
LADY’S NIGHT: Dior has reissued the mini Lady Dior handbag carried by Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. That year, the Costume Institute celebrated the work of Christian Dior, and the Princess of Wales attended wearing John Galliano’s first haute couture design for the French fashion house. The updated version of her blue satin bag with rhinestone accessories hit stores this week. Priced at 5,000 euros, it is available in a limited edition of 200 pieces.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition Celebration French event organizer...
L’Oréal USA Appoints Amy Whang President of Maybelline, Garnier and Essie
L’Oréal USA has tapped a new president for its Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie brands. Effective immediately, Amy Whang will take on the role, and will also join the company’s management committee. She succeeds Alanna McDonald, who held the position since 2019. More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' A L’Oréal veteran, Whang most recently served as general manager at IT Cosmetics, and has previously held roles at Maybelline New York, Kiehl’s, Lancôme and L’Oréal Paris. In her new position, Whang will report to...
H&M, Inditex, Stella McCartney, Kering Take Canopy Pledge for ‘Forest-friendly’ Sourcing
At COP27, a number of fashion companies took to new fiber sourcing commitments on Monday. For starters, H&M, Inditex, Stella McCartney and Kering announced a joint commitment to purchase more than half a million tonnes of low-carbon fiber alternatives for fashion. The latest initiative is led by environmental nonprofit Canopy (with CanopyStyle as its flagship viscose sourcing program).
Designer Eny Lee Parker’s New Collection & Show Debuts In New York
Designer Eny Lee Parker’s new collection and show, Soft and Sensitive (a love letter to me), opened this past weekend at the Lambert et Fils showroom in New York City. It’s presented by VERSO and continues through December 16. The show is the first in a series of collaborations between VERSO and Lambert et Fils that will feature independent designers and studios over the coming months.
Luxury Mystery Box Brand HEAT Teases Upcoming ‘Superbrand’ Box
Having launched their first box in 2019, Mario Maher and Joe Wilkinson’s disruptive streetwear brand HEAT has continued to pioneer the digital shopping market over the last couple of years. Building on the success of its recent Contemporary Box, the London-born label is continuing to expand its portfolio once...
Can Fast Fashion Compete With Entry-level Luxury Brands?
MILAN — When the TikTok account @trendswithtate posted a video commenting on a Massimo Dutti shearling coat that was retailing at $2,000 on the brand’s website, comments and likes soared, reaching almost 50,000 interactions. “I honestly would have never expected my video to blow up,” Tate Morrison, the creator behind the account, told WWD. Commenters on the video were either pointing out that they would never buy a coat that costs so much from a fast-fashion brand, or praising Massimo Dutti for its bold move.More from WWDSavage x Fenty Vol. 4 With Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, Taraji P. Johnson &...
Swap Designer Goods at eBay’s Luxury Exchange Pop-Up
In celebration of New York Jewelry Week, eBay opened the doors to the Luxury Exchange pop-up that landed in the heart of Diamond District. Addressing the surging price trend in the designer goods market, eBay offers luxury enthusiasts an opportunity to exchange their lesser-loved pieces for other authentic luxury items that might better suit their collection.
