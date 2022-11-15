ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter...
WISCONSIN STATE
Argus Leader

Leadership announced for Senate Democrats and Republicans, as well as House Dems

State lawmakers met Friday and into the weekend to vote for leaders in the House and the Senate. Senate GOP members met Friday night and announced that Casey Crabtree, from Madison, was elected to be majority leader. Mike Diedrich, of Rapid City, will be assistant majority leader. Helene Duhamel, also of Rapid City; Jack Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls; Ryan Maher, of Isabel; and David Wheeler, of Huron, will serve as majority whips.
The Hill

Scalise announces bid for House majority leader

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced a bid to become the next House majority leader on Wednesday as the GOP appears likely to win a narrow majority in the lower chamber. “The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
KENTUCKY STATE
eenews.net

Parties prepare for leadership races as Dems retain Senate

Democrats clinched the Senate majority this weekend, but nearly a week after Election Day, control of the House is still undecided. The uncertainty, and the likely close margin of the eventual majority, is complicating an already fraught process for picking the party leaders of each chamber. Republicans are still favored to win the House majority but by just the smallest of margins.
GEORGIA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former president Donald Trump announced a third bid for the presidency, getting an early start on the 2024 election. ”In order to make America glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said in an anticipated but expected speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
APPLETON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, election denier who backed Robin Vos challenger, barred from Assembly GOP caucus

MADISON - Republicans in the state Assembly have exiled one of their own members who campaigned against Speaker Robin Vos and promoted false claims about the 2020 election. GOP caucus members voted to bar Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who leads the Assembly elections committee, from meeting with them in private, citing a loss of trust, according to a letter first obtained by Wispolitics.com to Brandtjen from Assembly Caucus chairman Rep. Rob Summerfield dated Nov. 11.
WISCONSIN STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress

Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sheridan Media

Senate Leadership Congratulates Drew Perkins and Announces Committee Changes, Including Senator Kinskey as Chairman of Senate Appropriations Committee

Wyoming Senate leadership issued a statement congratulating Drew Perkins on his appointment as the next Chief of Staff for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. Senate President Dan Docktader and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill also announced committee changes to fill the vacancies upon Perkins’ departure. Perkins has served as State Senator for District 29 since 2007, including as Senate President, Vice President, and Chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. Senator Dave Kinskey will replace Perkins as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Beast

Democrats Keep Control of the Senate

There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire. Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy