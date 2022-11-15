ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ecommerce marketing for pharma? Agency adds new specialty unit with eye to future

It’s safe to say that pharma companies aren’t joining the ecommerce direct-to-consumer sales rush anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be thinking about it, say CMI Media Group health agency executives. CMI recently launched a healthcare-focused ecommerce practice specifically to work with healthcare and...
endpts.com

GSK once again tops drug accessibility ranking, with J&J and AstraZeneca close behind

Will the pandemic be a turning point for drug and vaccine access around the world? That depends on pharma’s next steps, according to the latest biennial report by the Access to Medicine Foundation. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed group noted “industry-wide” progress since its last report, led by...
endpts.com

FDA hits Iovance with one more delay for TIL therapy, extending BLA filing until 2023

The cell and gene market still faces a lack of cohesion across stakeholders when it comes to classification of products. Expertise is in disparate pockets across the FDA, making it challenging to plan review teams. Regulators and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and diverse representation in trial populations.
endpts.com

Gunning for first chikungunya vaccine OK, Valneva raids GSK for a seasoned commercial chief

Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
msn.com

Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster triggers better antibody response against BA.4, BA.5 omicron variants

Moderna says its bivalent COVID booster that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants sparks a better antibody response against those strains than its original booster shot. The Cambridge-based biotech on Monday announced that both of its bivalent omicron-targeting booster candidates perform better compared to a booster dose of its prototype vaccine against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
Harvard Health

Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?

What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
TIME

Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says

In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
MedicalXpress

Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments

Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...

