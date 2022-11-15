Read full article on original website
endpts.com
Ecommerce marketing for pharma? Agency adds new specialty unit with eye to future
It’s safe to say that pharma companies aren’t joining the ecommerce direct-to-consumer sales rush anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be thinking about it, say CMI Media Group health agency executives. CMI recently launched a healthcare-focused ecommerce practice specifically to work with healthcare and...
endpts.com
GSK once again tops drug accessibility ranking, with J&J and AstraZeneca close behind
Will the pandemic be a turning point for drug and vaccine access around the world? That depends on pharma’s next steps, according to the latest biennial report by the Access to Medicine Foundation. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed group noted “industry-wide” progress since its last report, led by...
endpts.com
FDA hits Iovance with one more delay for TIL therapy, extending BLA filing until 2023
The cell and gene market still faces a lack of cohesion across stakeholders when it comes to classification of products. Expertise is in disparate pockets across the FDA, making it challenging to plan review teams. Regulators and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and diverse representation in trial populations.
endpts.com
Gunning for first chikungunya vaccine OK, Valneva raids GSK for a seasoned commercial chief
AstraZeneca admits defeat in America: Vaccine-maker finally abandons plan to get Covid shot approved in the US
AstraZeneca is no longer trying to get its Covid vaccine into the US after regulators refused to sign off on the shot. The British pharmaceutical giant's vaccine was approved in the UK and Europe early in the pandemic. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused to give it the...
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Moderna's new bivalent booster reportedly 5 times more effective against BA.5
According to Moderna, the new dose has a five to six-fold improved antibody response against BA.5, compared to the original booster. With Pfizer, it’s more like a four-fold improvement.
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis -- inflammation of the heart muscle -- is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says. But Moderna tells UPI the benefits of its vaccine...
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
Healthline
Pfizer Says Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Significantly Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron
Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release that bivalent booster shots result in far more antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2, according to study results. The FDA has authorized new COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children as young as 5. The new COVID-19 boosters were authorized before being tested on humans, but...
Why The FDA Is Cautioning Parents About Prescription Cough Medication Overdoses In Kids
Medicine can be a huge help when we're sick with the cold or flu. But it can also present a risk for young children who ingest too much.
FDA study shows increase in child poisonings linked to certain cough medicine
Poison control centers across the U.S. have seen a jump in reports of children ingesting a type of prescription cough medicine, according to a study published Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration. The study warned that poisonings due to the drug benzonatate increased in children each year from 2010...
msn.com
Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster triggers better antibody response against BA.4, BA.5 omicron variants
Moderna says its bivalent COVID booster that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants sparks a better antibody response against those strains than its original booster shot. The Cambridge-based biotech on Monday announced that both of its bivalent omicron-targeting booster candidates perform better compared to a booster dose of its prototype vaccine against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
A warning issued from U.S. FDA for prescription drug benzonatate
A warning has been put out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prescription drug benzonatate.
Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says
In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
NASDAQ
Immunogen's $6,220 ovarian cancer drug to be shipped within days
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Immunogen IMGN.O said on Tuesday it will sell its newly approved ovarian cancer drug at a list price of $6,220 per vial and start shipping it "in a matter of days". Most patients will receive three to four vials per treatment cycle, putting the cost...
MedicalXpress
Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments
Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
