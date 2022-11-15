Read full article on original website
Volleyball hosts America East tourney
VESTAL, N.Y. - Regular season champion and top-seeded Binghamton volleyball (17-7) begins its quest for a fourth postseason title this weekend when the Bearcats host the four-team America East Championship at West Gym. The Bearcats will face fourth-seeded New Hampshire (18-9) in Saturday's first semifinal at 1 p.m. Second-seeded UMBC (15-8) and third-seeded Bryant (19-11) square off at 4 p.m. in the other semifinal. The two winners will meet in Sunday's 1 p.m. title match with the America East champion gaining a berth to the NCAA tournament.
Men's basketball hosts Sacred Heart Saturday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball begins a stretch of five-out-of-six at home when the Bearcats (2-1) host Sacred Heart (2-2) Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3. The Bearcats will welcome...
Volleyball reels in America East season awards
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball garnered a bounty of America East honors befitting of the regular season champions. The conference released its season awards Thursday afternoon and the Bearcats were prominently represented after a record-breaking 17-7 regular season. First-year head coach Allie Yaeger and assistant CJ Werneke were voted Coaching...
Women’s Basketball Defeats Pitt-Johnstown 71-45
VESTAL, N.Y. – Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman scored a game-high and career-best 20 points and senior forward Clare Traeger finished with a career-high 19 rebounds, powering Binghamton (3-1) to a 71-45 win over Pitt-Johnstown (2-0) 71-45 in a non-conference women's basketball game on Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court in the Events Center. With the victory, the Bearcats are off to their best start since going 4-0 to start the 2019-20 season.
Radium Girls at Binghamton HS
Binghamton High School's Serling Players are presenting their fall play this weekend.
Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local fighters including unbeaten Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor Matt Phillips weighed-in for Saturday’s Gladius 41 event at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday. Elmira native Matt Phillips and the rest of the fight card for Saturday’s Gladius Fights 41 took to the local Horseheads bar and grill for their […]
WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th
On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
From Burro to Bearcat: Why The Old Binghamton Mascot Suddenly Got The Boot
Do you remember when Binghamton University was called SUNY Binghamton, or SUNY-B for short? It was hard to get used to the name change when the college was changed to Binghamton University. Personally, I prefer to refer to the college by that name or simply BU. If you have lived...
Debrief: Uncertainty remains as Binghamton delays decision on elementary school closure
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. BRENT FOX, HOST: This is WSKG News, I’m Brent Fox. Binghamton’s School District has been considering closing one of its seven elementary schools for good. That discussion has gone on for nearly two years. Tuesday night, parents and teachers packed a school board meeting hoping to hear a final decision. Megan Zerez has been following the story and joins us now with some updates. Hello Megan.
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Southern Tier a cappella chorus recognized internationally, previews upcoming events
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Southern Tier performance group recognized internationally for its talent is looking to spread holiday cheer. Crystal Chords Women's a Cappella Chorus was recently recognized by Harmony, Inc. in multiple categories. Out of a group of 25 choruses, the Southern Tier group received 5th Place at the Harmony, Incorporated International Convention on Nov. 4.
Pizza Hut is back in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
Binghamton City School District will try to rebuild ailing elementary school, but permanent closure is still on the table
Binghamton’s school district has been deliberating for months on whether or not to close an elementary school, and if so, which one. The district said enrollment is on the decline and it needs to cut costs. But after Tuesday night’s packed school board meeting, there are still a lot...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties
UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
