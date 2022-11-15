ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

bubearcats.com

Volleyball hosts America East tourney

VESTAL, N.Y. - Regular season champion and top-seeded Binghamton volleyball (17-7) begins its quest for a fourth postseason title this weekend when the Bearcats host the four-team America East Championship at West Gym. The Bearcats will face fourth-seeded New Hampshire (18-9) in Saturday's first semifinal at 1 p.m. Second-seeded UMBC (15-8) and third-seeded Bryant (19-11) square off at 4 p.m. in the other semifinal. The two winners will meet in Sunday's 1 p.m. title match with the America East champion gaining a berth to the NCAA tournament.
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Men's basketball hosts Sacred Heart Saturday

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball begins a stretch of five-out-of-six at home when the Bearcats (2-1) host Sacred Heart (2-2) Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3. The Bearcats will welcome...
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Volleyball reels in America East season awards

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball garnered a bounty of America East honors befitting of the regular season champions. The conference released its season awards Thursday afternoon and the Bearcats were prominently represented after a record-breaking 17-7 regular season. First-year head coach Allie Yaeger and assistant CJ Werneke were voted Coaching...
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Defeats Pitt-Johnstown 71-45

VESTAL, N.Y. – Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman scored a game-high and career-best 20 points and senior forward Clare Traeger finished with a career-high 19 rebounds, powering Binghamton (3-1) to a 71-45 win over Pitt-Johnstown (2-0) 71-45 in a non-conference women's basketball game on Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court in the Events Center. With the victory, the Bearcats are off to their best start since going 4-0 to start the 2019-20 season.
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local fighters including unbeaten Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor Matt Phillips weighed-in for Saturday’s Gladius 41 event at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday. Elmira native Matt Phillips and the rest of the fight card for Saturday’s Gladius Fights 41 took to the local Horseheads bar and grill for their […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th

On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
wskg.org

Debrief: Uncertainty remains as Binghamton delays decision on elementary school closure

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. BRENT FOX, HOST: This is WSKG News, I’m Brent Fox. Binghamton’s School District has been considering closing one of its seven elementary schools for good. That discussion has gone on for nearly two years. Tuesday night, parents and teachers packed a school board meeting hoping to hear a final decision. Megan Zerez has been following the story and joins us now with some updates. Hello Megan.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
NewsChannel 36

Southern Tier a cappella chorus recognized internationally, previews upcoming events

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Southern Tier performance group recognized internationally for its talent is looking to spread holiday cheer. Crystal Chords Women's a Cappella Chorus was recently recognized by Harmony, Inc. in multiple categories. Out of a group of 25 choruses, the Southern Tier group received 5th Place at the Harmony, Incorporated International Convention on Nov. 4.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Pizza Hut is back in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties

UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA

