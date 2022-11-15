Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Related
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
fishstripes.com
Can Victor Mesa Jr. solve Marlins’ million-dollar problem?
During the last five years, the Marlins have tried everything to address the center field position. When initiating their rebuild by trading away star hitters, they sought standout athletes in return. Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna begot Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Magneuris Sierra. In October 2018, new ownership distinguished...
Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks remains static
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The tap is still dry. One depth option acquired so far, Miles Mastrobouni, who...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent targets: Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez
Recently, I asked you whether you thought the Cubs should sign Tucker Barnhart as a complement to Yan Gomes behind the plate. Results were about half-and-half on the poll in the article. There are a couple of other free agent catchers who might fit the bill for the 2023 Cubs...
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
Camden Chat
Orioles free agent target: Willson Contreras
Mike Elias’s promise of “liftoff” for the Orioles this offseason has fans giddy about which players the club might pursue. Could it be an elite starting pitcher? Could it be a slugging first baseman? An outfielder, a relief pitcher, or one of the many star shortstops on the market? The Orioles could find a spot for nearly any player on their roster.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Which direction, Keegan Thompson?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s a cold night outside but there’s a hot stove inside. Come on in and grab a seat. If you want us to check your coat for you, we can do that. The dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Texas Rangers have been awarded the 2024 All-Star Game
The All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle this coming summer. Today, Major League Baseball announced the All-Star host for 2024:. There had been some rumors last summer that the 2024 ASG would be at Wrigley Field, but now that’ll have to wait at least another year.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Fullerton Files: 'Batter's eye'
Many aspects of baseball have been part of the game for so long that they are taken for granted. Case in point: the "batter's eye," the area beyond the center field fence, usually dark green, that provides a contrast in color against which a batter can more readily see the white ball as it comes out of the pitcher's hand and heads toward the plate.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 16
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs and Jason Heyward officially part ways
Outfielder, Jason Heyward has officially been released by the Chicago Cubs with one year left on $184 Million deal. In a move that Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced would be happening a few months ago, the team officially released longtime outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward was signed...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The first-ever MLB Draft Lottery will be held December 6
The new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association calls for a draft lottery to determine the first six picks of the MLB Draft. The details on how and when the draft would happen were light until last week, when MLB announced that the first MLB Draft Lottery will be held on Monday, December 6, the first day of the Winter Meetings. The results will be announced on MLB Network at 5:30 p.m. CT that day.
Massive snowstorm forces Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game to Detroit
Update: The NFL has officially moved this Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game from New York to Detroit. The Week
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: How high will the Cubs go?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s so good to see you again this evening. Come on in out of the cold. We can take your coat for you if you’d like. There are still a few good tables available. Come on in and relax. Bring your own beverage.
Comments / 0