Who controls American politics? The great middle does

The loud voices in the parties control the narrative, but the quiet, nonaffiliated middle gets to call the final shot - and they fooled everyone this time around

Just when you think you have the American voter figured out …

For weeks heading into election day, the noise coming from the two political war machines, and all the pundits that they fuel, basically assured us all that the red wave was imminent. History would dictate such, of course. How many times did we hear it: the sitting president's party always loses many seats, especially in the House, upon his first midterm election. With the current president's approval sitting somewhere south of 45%, with gas north of four bucks a gallon, inflation rampant ... you name it, it seemed inevitable.

Then the votes were cast, and Democrats nearly across the board did better than they were expected to. The big middle — the expanding collection of voters that aren't blindly tethered to one part or the other, the mass that actually determines our national elections — threw the pundits a curve.

But it wasn't a nightmare for all Republicans. Oregon Republicans had a pretty good night. Oregon now has twice as many Republican U.S. representatives than we had before the election, with Lori Chavez-DeRemer's victory. The GOP gained seats in both the House and Senate in the Oregon Legislature, pushing Democrats below the super majority level in the Senate. What's more, there are two more counties that voted to back the Greater Idaho movement, Morrow and Wheeler. While their governor candidate came up a bit short, and the urge to drive to Pocatello and not Portland continues to grow, Republicans in general had a good election night in Oregon.

Pundits have long argued whether the U.S. is a middle left country or middle right. It's an intriguing discussion, and the answer seems a moving target. In 1980, 2010 and 2016, it swung middle right, electing Reagan, crowning the Tea Party movement and then, through the Electoral College anyway, christening the Trump experiment. In 1992, 2008 and 2022, it showed itself middle left, a plurality electing Bill Clinton, the historic election of Barack Obama, and a history-defying support of Democrats in the face of conservative overreach.

Middle left or middle right? It's a very thin line, and can move with a very light breeze, but also stand firm in the face of frenzied, temporary political/cultural hurricanes. The great middle seems to serve us pretty well, usually, and I've grown to trust it more than its louder/prouder cousins on the right and left sides.

Now that the dusts on the '22 vote is settling, the most interesting national political theater is how the Republicans are going to deal with Donald Trump. Although there are pockets in this nation where his touch is still golden, across the vast nation, Trump is not held in high regard. Can we at least agree on that now? He personally has never received more votes than a Democratic opponent in his brief political career, and his hand-picked candidates in the midterms struggled. Next to none won statewide races in states that weren't solidly Republican. Many expect he'll announce his 2024 candidacy this week. Who will be more excited about that, Republicans or Democrats?

But all that said, the election is also a wake-up call to Democrats. Election denialism and the insurrection, the Supreme Court's abortion ruling, the Jan. 6 hearings, Trump's shadow ... those were all huge contributors to the Demo's success last week, and all helped temporarily fill some wide political potholes for the party. There's a good chance most of those elements will have somewhat faded as political warheads by 2024. Meanwhile, once-purple states like Texas and Florida are becoming ruby red. Ohio seems on the verge of doing the same, and maybe Wisconsin will be next. The Electoral College already favors Republican presidential candidates. It may grow even more difficult for Democrats to win the White House in the near future, all things being somewhat equal.

So, both sides will need to get to work for 2024. It's going to be political Disneyland to watch how the GOP and Trump work their dance. And how about the Demos? If Biden is still at 45% approval deep in 2023, will they want to run him again, a post-80 candidate that doesn't exude the future.

It will be beyond interesting to watch the political parties make their decisions. Then come November 2024, all the Republicans will vote red and the Demos will vote blue and it will be up to, as it always is, that great middle.

And if you think you know how the middle-driving wind will be blowing two years from now ... one, I don't believe you, and two, CNN and Fox News is on the phone: they have a pundit job for you.