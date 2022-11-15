ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Think (and shoot) fast ... the shot clock is coming

By Austin White
The Madras Pioneer
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjxKO_0jC9cDk300 Local prep coaches differ on if the shot clock, coming for the 2023-24 season, is a good thing or a bad thing

All the social media debates can finally be put to rest — or maybe new ones can start — when it comes to a shot clock in Oregon high school basketball.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the OSAA executive board unanimously voted to approve a 35-second shot clock for Oregon hoops beginning in the 2023-2024 season.

The vote came after years of momentum toward bringing in the shot clock through changes from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and polling of athletic directors and coaches from around the state.

The NFHS' old rule used to say that a state using a shot clock would be out of compliance and the state organization would lose its spot on the national rules committee. That rule has since been changed to allow states to make decisions on the shot clock with no national punishment.

Couple that with a survey done by the Oregon Athletic Directors Association (OADA) that resulted in a 115-69 vote in favor of the shot clock, and there was plenty of desire to make the change.

"It seems like it's the culmination of some input and different things we've seen come together," OSAA executive director Peter Weber said. "We know some, not all, but the majority of coaches have been looking for this for some time."

In Jefferson County, news of the impending shot clocks has gotten varied reviews. Madras High School boys and girls varsity coaches applaud the coming of the clock while Culver athletic director and boys basketball coach Alex Carlson is against it.

"I am not a big fan of the shot clock.  In our Tri-River Conference League meetings, we voted as a conference unanimously last spring to not have shot clocks," said Carlson. "It is a big added expense to our budget to buy shot clocks but it is also an added expense to have another person running the shot clock at every game.  I don't think adding a shot clock will add to the competitiveness of games."

Madras boys coach Nick Brown has a different perspective.

"I am mostly excited for the shot clock in Oregon high school basketball. I think it will create a better watching experience for our fans across the state by eliminating stalling," said Brown. "As a coach and program that likes to play more up-tempo anyway, I think it will have less of an impact for our games. But will still make a big difference in late game and late shot clock situations.

While the NFHS rule change and the OADA poll helped provide ammunition for a change, Lake Oswego boys basketball coach Marshall Cho believes the momentum truly started with the coaches.

Former Westview boys basketball coach Pat Coons helped start the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association in the spring of 2016 with the goal of giving head coaches in the sport around the state a collective voice, rather than a rag-tag of social media comments.

In Cho's eyes, the work done by Coons and the OBCA in getting the shot clock is an example of what coming together for a common goal can do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jC9cDk300

"We're the caretakers of the game currently. Our association exists to give us a voice and having a say in what we think is best for the game," Cho said. "We followed the process that the OSAA set out, we utilized the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association that advocates for coaches in the state, and our voice was heard."

With the vote passed, the next step is actually pulling it off. And the biggest hurdles are the ones that were commonly heard from the opposition of putting in shot clocks — and it reflects back to Carlson's concerns.

Money is always an important topic with schools, and the price of a shot clock has been reported to be anywhere between $2,000-$5,000.

Weber said the OSAA doesn't plan on helping with any direct dollars to schools that have trouble paying for the clocks, but the organization plans to work alongside any district that might need help.

"Not in terms of actual dollars to them, but working with our marketing and our PR people and the relationships they have with equipment companies that have those products," Weber said on OSAA support. "Trying to focus on providing the best pricing that could be available, working that kind of angle with the schools."

The next partial financial hurdle will be paying an extra person to run a separate shot clock for each game, or finding volunteers in each community.

Some athletic directors have voiced that might not always be possible, but starting in 2023-2024, it will be required.

Another popular argument against the shot clocks has been that it takes coaching out of the game and allows players to freestyle more.

In the eyes of Madras girls basketball head coach Jerin Say, that isn't necessarily the case. Instead, it's developing players in a way that is more beneficial to their individual games.

"I like the skill development side of basketball — not just coaching the Xs and Os, but the skill development of the individual player," Say said. "You've got to start working with your players now. The more skills you have on your team, the more options you have when facing a shot clock, when it's winding down."

As for the impact on the game, Cho is excited to see the change for not only his squad, but the whole state.

"What I think about often, having coached overseas in a third-world country like Mozambique, is seeing players in that country at a youth level using the 24-second shot clock and realizing that the rest of the world is playing at an even faster tempo," Cho said. "They're getting more repetitions with that decision-making and playmaking. … This is the first step toward really getting caught up with the rest of the world."

Moving forward, coaches for the shot clock have also argued that it will develop their players better for college and recruitment. California and Washington have already been using shot clocks for the past few years, and Idaho, Montana and Utah are also in line to start using the clock.

Implementing the shot clock in Oregon allows players in the Beaver State to keep up with the players around them to stay competitive in the recruiting market, but more importantly, be prepared for that next step.

"There's a lot of good basketball players on the women's side here in Oregon," Say said. "This gets them ready for the college level, as well. It puts them on a competitive scale nationally. … It adds to that scouting report that college coaches are looking at. It might seem small and minute, but it could be the difference."

Looking ahead, Cho is happy to see the OBCA make a difference in the state, and learn from the process it took to make a change.

With the shot clock under their belts, Cho believes the OBCA will continue to make positive changes for the game around Oregon.

"(Coons) started the association, he brought a handful of us in to volunteer and help, and it was really about not just sitting on the sideline and complaining about things — but actually rolling up the sleeves, learning the process, and then advocating and lobbying in the right channels to make something like this possible," Cho said. "I look forward to seeing what the association can accomplish next for the kids in our state."

Wrestling back at coliseum

The state wrestling tournaments are returning Feb. 23-25 to Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland this upcoming season after the tournaments were canceled in 2021 due to COVID and then last season were held at five different high schools across the state.

The return to the Rose Garden area is mostly seen as a positive move to help celebrate the sport on a state-wide scale.

"It's similar to when we have the swimming championships and everybody's together or the track and field championships and everybody's together," Weber said. "To have that atmosphere for the sport is just a great event."

Tony Ahern and Andrew Dieckhoff contributed to this story.

The Oregonian

How Oregon fell behind in regulating diesel

In 2007, the Oregon Legislature set a mandate for the state to reduce diesel pollution by 85% within a decade, based on a cancer benchmark the state adopted. But strict regulations didn’t follow suit, with industry lobbying pushing the state off the stricter standards adopted by California and other states.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon — A Great Place to Live… & Die?

(Ryan Correa | Photo courtesy of Rosell Wealth Management) A secure retirement is not an accident — it is the result of planning. Markets go up and markets go down, but good planning can help you take control of your finances. To build a successful retirement plan, you need to devote time to do your homework or seek the assistance of a financial professional — someone who can help guide key decisions.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Planning what to do this weekend? Check out Rediscover Oregon

The new free streaming television channel highlights things to do and places to go throughout the state. Rediscover Oregon, a 24/7 TV travel channel focused on Oregon-centric places and events, launched this week. Video content includes stories from Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. The channel features scenes from downtown Portland to downtown Bend, the Willamette Valley and southern Oregon. Rediscover Oregon, a collaboration between Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group, includes locally produced videos by local content creators and social media influencers. Topics include Oregon escapes, tips on places to hike, mountain bike, ski and...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon

Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Can Oregon schools rebound from pandemic with fewer students?

Education leaders tout small wins, but latest report highlights chronic absences and enrollment declines that threaten fundingOregon's public schools shed nearly 30,000 students from 2019 to 2021, but education officials are celebrating academic rebounds and other progress over the past two years. New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are doing, by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. According to a new statewide report card, 83% of Oregon ninth graders were on track to graduate during the 2021-22 school year, similar to pre-pandemic levels. That figure had...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Most commonly seen birds in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Free fishing available to Oregonians on Nov. 25-26

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will waive the need for a license on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving for its “Free Fishing Days” event. On Nov. 25-26, licenses, tags or endorsements are not needed to fish anywhere in Oregon that’s open to the public. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.For tips and fishing spots to consider in the Willamette Zone, see ODFW’s website.
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

PMG special report: Oregon sheriffs balk at new gun measure

Pamplin Media Group roundup: Voters passed the measure but some sheriff's call it unconstitutional. Voters in Oregon passed Measure 114, which will put new restrictions on ownership of guns. But many sheriffs across the state say they won't enforce the will of the voters, or predict that Measure 114 won't stand legal muster. Even a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was more about evaluating the measure, rather than a straight "yes," when asked if the new law will be enforced in the Portland area. In response to a question from Pamplin Media Group about whether incumbent Sheriff...
OREGON STATE
The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

