Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – November 16, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
tipranks.com
Satsuma Pharma Feels the Pain As Clinical Trial Results Disappoint
STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder) is Satsuma’s novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. The company stated that STS101 did not show statistically significant superiority to the placebo treatment on the pre-specified co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptom (from among photophobia, phonophobia and nausea) (MBS-free) at two hours post-administration of the treatment.
Biogen Stock Leaps, Eli Lilly Gains As Roche Alzheimer's Drug Trial Falls Short
Biogen (BIIB) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Monday, with rival Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Free Report moving firmly into the green alongside, following a disappointing update on a developing Alzheimer's treatment from European drugmaker Roche AG (RHHBY) . Roche said Monday that trials of gantenerumab, a drug...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
Utility of Biomarkers In Personalized Medicine
Biomarkers Are Excellent Tools To Engage Patients In Their Medical Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. As the healthcare industry is traversing through a new development phase, medical communities gain access to new instruments and strategies to tackle human diseases. Along with raising patient expectations fueled by access to an ocean of information over cyberspace, that has facilitated innovations that custom delivers diagnostic and treatment based on individual needs and expectations.
Healthline
How Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Transforms into Small Cell Lung Cancer
Non-small cell lung cancer may transform into small cell lung cancer during treatment. This transformation affects symptoms, treatment, and outlook. There are two main types of lung cancer. Their classification is determined by how the cancer cells look under a microscope. The majority of lung cancers, about. 80% to 85%
MedicalXpress
Developing a promising new cancer therapy based on natural killer cells
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo work by unleashing the immune system's T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy, but only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement. In a paper published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe findings that could bolster the effectiveness of immune-checkpoint therapy.
HLTH22: Rimidi Launches New Respiratory Module to Deliver Better Treatment
– Rimidi launches its new Respiratory Module through integration with Teva Pharmaceuticals’ digital inhalers that be integrated into healthcare provider workflows, enhancing respiratory care and population health management. – This new module allows providers to comprehend the full picture of the patient’s disease status both in the clinic and...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
targetedonc.com
Fitting Menin Inhibitors Into the AML Landscape
Eytan M. Stein, MD, discusses the currently available treatment options for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and how Menin inhibitors fit into this space. Eytan M. Stein, MD, hematologic oncologist and director of the Program for Drug Development in Leukemia, Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, discusses the currently available treatment options for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and how Menin inhibitors fit into this space.
cgtlive.com
High-risk Leukemia and MDS Expanded Cell Therapy Trial Completes Phase 2 Enrollment
ExCellThera is in the process of the expanding the studies into new trial sites in the United States and Europe. The phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04103879) for ExCellThera’s ECT-001, an investigational cell therapy intended to treat patients with high-risk leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), has completed patient enrollment.1. ECT-001...
aao.org
Diagnosis and Management of Neuro-ophthalmic Disease: The 2022 Update on Neuro-ophthalmology
Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Diagnostic & Imaging, Neuro-Ophthalmology/Orbit, Optic Neuropathy. In this webinar, Drs. Barmettler, Holds, Nakra, Schiedler, Schwarcz, Yen, and Zhang-Nunes present office-based In this webinar, Drs. Elmalem, Karanjia, Lee, Prospero Ponce, and Ross review and discuss the diagnosis and management of various neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Topics include:. Strabismus post-neurosurgery. Idiopathic intracranial...
MedicalXpress
Real-world evidence study of regenerative medicine and shoulder surgery
Applying regenerative medicine to a common shoulder surgery could have an impact on the need for follow-up revision surgery in some patients, according to a Mayo Clinic study of real-world evidence. Mayo Clinic researchers analyzed the largest set of data available to determine if adding bone marrow aspirate concentrate to...
aao.org
Biopsies are key for accurately diagnosing bilateral lacrimal gland disease
Review of: Bilateral lacrimal gland disease: Clinical features and outcomes. Huang S, Juniat V, Satchi K, et al. Eye (London), November 2022. Australian investigators analyzed case data to determine the clinical features of lacrimal gland disease. Study design. This was a retrospective multicenter case study of 115 patients with bilateral...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Gantenerumab Fails to Slow Decline of Early Alzheimer’s in Phase 3 Trials
The experimental therapy gantenerumab did not significantly slow clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease, failing to meet a primary trial goal, data from the Phase 3 GRADUATE 1 and 2 studies showed. Gantenerumab’s ability to remove beta-amyloid — the protein that forms plaques in patients’ brains —...
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
cohaitungchi.com
Med-Surg Respiratory System, part 7: Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension
This article will discuss two disorders of the lungs: interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. The Med-Surg Nursing video series follows along with ourMedical-Surgical Nursing Flashcards, which are intended to help RN and PN nursing students study for nursing school exams, including the ATI, HESI, and NCLEX. Interstitial Lung Disease.
targetedonc.com
Role of Transplant Across Hematologic Malignancies
Robert J. Soiffer, MD, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies. Robert J. Soiffer, MD, the chair, Executive Committee for Clinical Programs, vice chair, Department of Medical Oncology, chief, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and institute physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Worthington and Margaret Collette Professor of Medicine in the Field of Hematologic Oncology, Harvard Medical School, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies.
beingpatient.com
Roche Alzheimer’s Drug Fails in Trials
In Phase 3 trials, Roche’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug gantenerumab has failed to meet its objectives for slowing cognitive decline. Most Alzheimer’s treatments on the market today help manage symptoms, like memory loss — but they don’t get at the root cause. Roche hoped their monoclonal antibody drug, gantenerumab, would prove to be disease-modifying — meaning that it could halt or slow the progression of the disease itself, not just address the symptoms. Unfortunately, today Roche announced that gantenerumab has failed to meet trial objectives in a pair of large clinical studies. Despite promising early results, ultimately the drug didn’t prove to slow clinical decline in people in early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
Comments / 0