The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C, a leading legal advice and representation firm, provides car accident and personal injury lawyers in McLean and Vienna. When unfortunate incidents such as accidents occur, it is crucial that individuals involved seek immediate legal help. The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C is a trusted law firm that provides legal services for various cases, from personal injury to medical malpractice. The firm is managed by attorney Jeffrey J. Downey, a trial lawyer with a diverse background, including antitrust, nursing home malpractice, personal injury, the False Claims Act and complex commercial cases. The firm is focused on providing solution-oriented outcomes to avoid litigation when possible and maximize their client’s recovery.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO