This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
fox5dc.com
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
WTOP
‘Very disruptive:’ Prince William Co. police chief details who’s behind most school threats
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia have received 46 threats so far this year, and historically, a majority those threats were made by students, county police chief Peter Newsham told the school board Tuesday night. During a presentation on school safety and security, Newsham said the county has a...
getnews.info
The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C: Trusted Firm for Accident and Personal Injury Cases
The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C, a leading legal advice and representation firm, provides car accident and personal injury lawyers in McLean and Vienna. When unfortunate incidents such as accidents occur, it is crucial that individuals involved seek immediate legal help. The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C is a trusted law firm that provides legal services for various cases, from personal injury to medical malpractice. The firm is managed by attorney Jeffrey J. Downey, a trial lawyer with a diverse background, including antitrust, nursing home malpractice, personal injury, the False Claims Act and complex commercial cases. The firm is focused on providing solution-oriented outcomes to avoid litigation when possible and maximize their client’s recovery.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy
Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
The Daily South
Why Loudoun County, Virginia, Is The Perfect Fall Escape For Foodies And Wine Lovers
With postcard-worthy vineyard views, a slew of charming small towns, and a burgeoning food and wine scene, it’s easy to forget that Loudoun County, Virginia is just one hour from our nation’s bustling capital. While Loudoun County offers plenty to do year-round—be it shopping or savoring farm-to-table cuisine—fall...
Some Virginia schools say ‘no’ to Youngkin’s transgender policy change
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Some school systems in the state are gearing up to do battle with Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his policy changes toward identifying transgender students to their parents and limiting facilities to a student’s original gender. The Youngkin administration said that it expects school districts to comply with the new law […]
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
WAMU
Excitement and jubilation as Metro opens the Silver Line extension to Dulles
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ashburn station. WMATAÕs Randy Clarke, 4th from left, and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, 5th from left, as confetti falls. It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was...
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
