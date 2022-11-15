ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantilly, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning

In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
getnews.info

The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C: Trusted Firm for Accident and Personal Injury Cases

The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C, a leading legal advice and representation firm, provides car accident and personal injury lawyers in McLean and Vienna. When unfortunate incidents such as accidents occur, it is crucial that individuals involved seek immediate legal help. The Law Office Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C is a trusted law firm that provides legal services for various cases, from personal injury to medical malpractice. The firm is managed by attorney Jeffrey J. Downey, a trial lawyer with a diverse background, including antitrust, nursing home malpractice, personal injury, the False Claims Act and complex commercial cases. The firm is focused on providing solution-oriented outcomes to avoid litigation when possible and maximize their client’s recovery.
MCLEAN, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy

Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
WTOP

Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.

More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing

LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
LORTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy