Florida State

RadarOnline

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend as rumors of their relationship woes continue to swirl. The True Tori personality took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29, to share a few sweet snapshots and video clips from her family's outing to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event. "Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Spelling captioned the family photo. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."Along with the spooky snaps, the Beverly Hills, 90210...
msn.com

Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis dies at 93

On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize...
WanderWisdom

Man Gets Mistaken for Popular 'Disney' Character and It's Too Sweet

Many serious Disney adults like to dress up as their favorite characters when visiting Disney parks. Since serious costumes and cosplay are not allowed from guests at the park, many participate in "Disney Bounding" wich is wear they dress is casual clothing reminiscent of their favorite characters. Some people don't even need to Disney Bound to look the part, though- they just have a strong remsemblance on their own!

