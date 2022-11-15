ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma football: Cleaning house on a few false narratives

Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover....
Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023

Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
The 25 Best Things to do in Oklahoma

Often overlooked by tourists, Oklahoma is a captivating mix of Western history, Native American culture, natural landscapes, and Southern charm. Known for its expansive plains, wildlife watching, and iconic Route 66 landmarks, this landlocked state is perfect for a road trip!. Oklahoma is dotted with small-town gems, but big city...
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
