Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
KLAS Report Reveals EMR Functionality & Value Top of Mind for Small Practices
– A new report by KLAS provides the latest view on how the major vendors in this market perform and which ones stand out in the areas that small practices (2–10 physicians) care about most. – Small practices provide a significant amount of outpatient care in the US, and...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
fintechfutures.com
JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution
JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States
Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
KTLA.com
Amazon unveils smart move on healthcare
Amazon on Tuesday unveiled Amazon Clinic, a new healthcare offering for relatively modest medical issues. The U.S. healthcare system, inaccessible and unaffordable for millions of Americans, is frequently overwhelmed with patients dealing with serious problems. Amazon Clinic aims to relieve some of that stress by providing a go-to alternative for...
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Names Shipfusion as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Shipfusion has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Shipfusion grew 365 % from 2018 to 2021. Shipfusion has been the technology and operational partner...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
Big Pharma may have to reveal government deals in WHO's draft pandemic rules
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies could be made to disclose prices and deals agreed for any products they make to fight future pandemics, under new rules being drawn up by the World Health Organization and reviewed by Reuters.
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine. Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months. Virtual care, or telemedicine, exploded in popularity when COVID-19 hit a couple years ago and patients initially hunkered down in their homes to avoid catching the virus. Its use has since waned but remains popular for its convenience and its ability to improve access to care.
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income pregnant women, babies and young children, including extending a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The update also adds more whole grains, canned fish and...
Wells Fargo Introduces Flex Loan to Give Customers More Options
To help meet short-term cash needs, eligible customers now have another option with the newest product from Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) – Flex Loan. Flex Loan is a digital-only, small-dollar loan that will provide millions of eligible customers convenient and affordable access to funds when they need it most. Flex Loan is available now in select markets and will be available nationwide by the end of the year.
Evaluating Evidence Base in Digital Health Solutions: The Real Questions Stakeholders Should Be Asking
Throughout the pandemic, digital health companies have seen significant growth, with one study finding that U.S.-based digital health startups surpassed $29 billion in 2021, almost twice the funding seen in 2020. When done correctly, the use of these digital innovations can help people reduce the burden of dealing with mental health challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and timely care to users. As digital mental health interventions (DMHI) continue to battle it out for a leading spot in this growing market, it’s imperative for stakeholders like employers, health systems, and health plans to carefully evaluate each available solution.
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points.
Phys.org
Regulations can burden small businesses, but research shows they can also help them grow
A couple of weeks before her short stint as prime minister ended, Liz Truss delivered on a pledge to tackle what some—including Truss—saw as red tape holding back "thousands of growing businesses" in the UK. The move focused on exempting small businesses from certain regulations to help stimulate growth. It involved expanding the government's definition of "small business" to release "thousands of UK businesses" from reporting requirements and regulations.
NEWSBTC
The Hop: MOVE Estrella Galicia’s Digital Innovation Programme Makes the Leap to Web3
Press Release: After 4 editions based on digital innovations related to Estrella Galicia’s value chain, The Hop takes another step toward the exploration and development of Web3 initiatives. 17 November 2022, A Coruña, Spain — The fourth edition of The Hop comes to a close this year, ending a...
salestechstar.com
Agiloft Named 2022 “Contract Management Company of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Agiloft for the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by its no-code CLM platform. Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has been named “Contract Management Company of the Year” in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “All the Smarts” – SimplyPayMe in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
SimplyPayMe is a case study in how the next generation of providers is able to respond to the needs of one of the world’s biggest, yet the least understood and most under-served business markets – SMEs. SMEs and sole traders often experience challenges in traditional banking. There is...
XIFIN Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification for New XIFIN RPM
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today XIFIN launches XIFIN RPM 15, the latest version of its industry-leading revenue cycle management platform that has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST. With the latest RCM investments, XIFIN aims to address four key market challenges: enhanced risk mitigation, payor accountability for price transparency, enhanced automation to offset staffing shortages and diagnostic specific industry benchmarks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005653/en/ RPM 15 is the latest version of Xifin’s industry-leading revenue cycle management platform that has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Balance Launches Shopify Integration to Provide Self-Serve Payments to US B2B Merchants
Balance, the only B2B checkout experience with real-time net terms and multiple payment methods, will support Shopify’s B2B eCommerce expansion. Balance, the leader in B2B eCommerce payments, announced a partnership integration with Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. This integration comes just months after Shopify announced its new B2B offering in June. Shopify’s goal is to enable an easy-to-use buying experience from a single platform for both consumers and wholesale customers alike. Balance will make this possible via a payment experience customized specifically to B2B, providing the same ease and convenience as B2C. The Balance app will enable B2B merchants to offer their customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days, and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.
