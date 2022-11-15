ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) expected to miss another Nuggets' game

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Jokic is headed for a second straight absence, but the Nuggets will wait to make an official decision. DeAndre Jordan started in place of Jokic on Wednesday and scored 4 points with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in 26 minutes. Aaron Gordon (protocols) is also expected to miss another game, so there will be more work for Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green.
Keldon Johnson (ankle) now questionable Thursday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. Johnson is a late addition to the injury report and the same goes for Doug McDermott (left calf tightness). Devin Vassell could see an uptick in usage on Thursday and there might be more minutes in the rotation for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
With Desmond Bane injured, the Memphis Grizzlies are searching for a secondary scorer

NEW ORLEANS − The Memphis Grizzlies have allowed season highs in 3-pointers made to their past two opponents, but coach Taylor Jenkins thinks the defensive execution has been good. Ja Morant echoed those thoughts when he said "guys just having hot nights" after the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. In the end, the offensive issues were a bigger topic. ...
Toronto's Dalano Banton (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Banton will not return to Wednesday's contest after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Juan Hernangomez to see more minutes if Banton were to miss more time. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday

Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
Pelicans starting Trey Murphy for inactive Zion Williamson (foot) on Tuesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will make his fifth start this season after Zion Williamson was ruled out with a foot contusion. In 32.6 expected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 24.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 12.5...
Philadelphia's A.J. Brown (ankle) limited on Wednesday

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Brown was limited in Philadelphia's opening practice after he was forced to leave in the first half of Week 10's loss with an ankle injury. In a potential opportunity against an Indianapolis Colts' defense allowing 19.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Brown to score 16.8 FanDuel points.
