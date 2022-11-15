Read full article on original website
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, NBA stars forever connected, meet for 1st time in 638 days
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Sporting News
Ja Morant switched hands mid-air on a dunk, one-upped Michael Jordan and sent Twitter into a frenzy during Grizzlies vs. Pelicans game
Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Grizzlies meet Thunder in search of scoring options
The Memphis Grizzlies’ search to fill the scoring void left by Desmond Bane’s absence continues when they face the visiting
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) expected to miss another Nuggets' game
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Jokic is headed for a second straight absence, but the Nuggets will wait to make an official decision. DeAndre Jordan started in place of Jokic on Wednesday and scored 4 points with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in 26 minutes. Aaron Gordon (protocols) is also expected to miss another game, so there will be more work for Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (ankle) now questionable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. Johnson is a late addition to the injury report and the same goes for Doug McDermott (left calf tightness). Devin Vassell could see an uptick in usage on Thursday and there might be more minutes in the rotation for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
With Desmond Bane injured, the Memphis Grizzlies are searching for a secondary scorer
NEW ORLEANS − The Memphis Grizzlies have allowed season highs in 3-pointers made to their past two opponents, but coach Taylor Jenkins thinks the defensive execution has been good. Ja Morant echoed those thoughts when he said "guys just having hot nights" after the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. In the end, the offensive issues were a bigger topic. ...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Dalano Banton (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Banton will not return to Wednesday's contest after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Juan Hernangomez to see more minutes if Banton were to miss more time. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday
Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Trey Murphy for inactive Zion Williamson (foot) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will make his fifth start this season after Zion Williamson was ruled out with a foot contusion. In 32.6 expected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 24.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 12.5...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's A.J. Brown (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Brown was limited in Philadelphia's opening practice after he was forced to leave in the first half of Week 10's loss with an ankle injury. In a potential opportunity against an Indianapolis Colts' defense allowing 19.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Brown to score 16.8 FanDuel points.
