Memphis, TN

WWL-TV

Pelicans: Zion Williamson questionable for Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans

MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (health protocols) expected to miss another Nuggets' game

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Jokic is headed for a second straight absence, but the Nuggets will wait to make an official decision. DeAndre Jordan started in place of Jokic on Wednesday and scored 4 points with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in 26 minutes. Aaron Gordon (protocols) is also expected to miss another game, so there will be more work for Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) available on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Antetokounmpo is available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.7 minutes against the Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo's Wednesday projection includes 30.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 56.7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday's game against Warriors

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Paul's status remains in question after Phoenix's guard missed three games with right heel soreness. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Cameron Payne would make another start if Paul remains sidelined.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Paolo Banchero (ankle) out for Magic another week

Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) expects to be sidelined for at least another week. Banchero already missed the last four games and his expected timeline means his earliest return would be next Friday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Chuma Okeke should continue to draw starts and there will be more opportunities on offense for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Mo Bamba and Bol Bol will also continue to benefit.
ORLANDO, FL

