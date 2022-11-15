Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. Leonard was initially ruled out again, but it now looks like he has a chance to suit up for just the third time this season. Luke Kennard (calf) is out for at least two games and Paul George (hand) is questionable on Thursday, so Leonard's return would be a welcome sight for the Clippers' faithful. He will likely be on a minutes limit if active.

