Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been hailed as the best backcourt in the NBA by Channing Frye.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, NBA stars forever connected, meet for 1st time in 638 days
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) now questionable Thursday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. Leonard was initially ruled out again, but it now looks like he has a chance to suit up for just the third time this season. Luke Kennard (calf) is out for at least two games and Paul George (hand) is questionable on Thursday, so Leonard's return would be a welcome sight for the Clippers' faithful. He will likely be on a minutes limit if active.
numberfire.com
Denver's DeAndre Jordan starting at center for Nikola Jokic (health protocols) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Jordan will make his first start this season after Nikola Jokic was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Jordan to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Jordan's projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (health protocols) likely out for Nuggets again Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said the Nuggets will wait to make a final decision, but Gordon is headed for a second straight absence. Jeff Green started in place of Gordon on Wednesday and scored 10 points (2-5 field goals, 6-6 free throws) with 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. He will likely make another start on Friday if Gordon is out and Zeke Nnaji could play more minutes.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) expected to miss another Nuggets' game
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Jokic is headed for a second straight absence, but the Nuggets will wait to make an official decision. DeAndre Jordan started in place of Jokic on Wednesday and scored 4 points with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in 26 minutes. Aaron Gordon (protocols) is also expected to miss another game, so there will be more work for Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) active and starting in Warriors' Wednesday lineup, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After missing one game for injury management reasons, Thompson will make his return to the court. In expected 31.9 minutes, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 17.1...
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) probable Friday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Carter is set to return after missing Wednesday's game. Mo Bamba will likely move back to the second unit, but there will continue to be additional opportunities while Paolo Banchero (ankle) is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (ankle) now questionable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. Johnson is a late addition to the injury report and the same goes for Doug McDermott (left calf tightness). Devin Vassell could see an uptick in usage on Thursday and there might be more minutes in the rotation for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday
Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per head coach Steve Clifford. Ball played just three games before re-injuring his ankle Wednesday night. X-rays came back negative, but Clifford said the Hornets aren't sure how long Ball will be out. Dennis Smith Jr. will presumably return to the starting lineup in place of Ball.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
