New Orleans, LA

numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (knee) now questionable Thursday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. Leonard was initially ruled out again, but it now looks like he has a chance to suit up for just the third time this season. Luke Kennard (calf) is out for at least two games and Paul George (hand) is questionable on Thursday, so Leonard's return would be a welcome sight for the Clippers' faithful. He will likely be on a minutes limit if active.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (health protocols) likely out for Nuggets again Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Malone said the Nuggets will wait to make a final decision, but Gordon is headed for a second straight absence. Jeff Green started in place of Gordon on Wednesday and scored 10 points (2-5 field goals, 6-6 free throws) with 2 rebounds in 28 minutes. He will likely make another start on Friday if Gordon is out and Zeke Nnaji could play more minutes.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (health protocols) expected to miss another Nuggets' game

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) is not expected to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, per head coach Michael Malone. Jokic is headed for a second straight absence, but the Nuggets will wait to make an official decision. DeAndre Jordan started in place of Jokic on Wednesday and scored 4 points with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in 26 minutes. Aaron Gordon (protocols) is also expected to miss another game, so there will be more work for Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) active and starting in Warriors' Wednesday lineup, Jordan Poole to bench

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After missing one game for injury management reasons, Thompson will make his return to the court. In expected 31.9 minutes, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 17.1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) probable Friday for Magic

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Carter is set to return after missing Wednesday's game. Mo Bamba will likely move back to the second unit, but there will continue to be additional opportunities while Paolo Banchero (ankle) is sidelined.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (ankle) now questionable Thursday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. Johnson is a late addition to the injury report and the same goes for Doug McDermott (left calf tightness). Devin Vassell could see an uptick in usage on Thursday and there might be more minutes in the rotation for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday

Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out Friday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per head coach Steve Clifford. Ball played just three games before re-injuring his ankle Wednesday night. X-rays came back negative, but Clifford said the Hornets aren't sure how long Ball will be out. Dennis Smith Jr. will presumably return to the starting lineup in place of Ball.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH

