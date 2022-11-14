ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

247Sports

Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night

After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
thegazebogazette.com

USM Hosts MGCCC Students for STEM in the Sound Day

The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Coastal Operations granted special access to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) students for STEM in the Sound Day, enabling the group to engage with faculty scientists and engineers aboard the research vessel Jim Franks. USM specializes in providing students with unique learning...
HATTIESBURG, MS
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Florence News Journal

Micky Finn’s to open third location

Rick Havekost, owner of Micky Finn’s One Stop Party Shop, announced last week that the business will open a third location on North Williston Road, across from the recently opened Buc-ee’s Travel Center, in the spring of next year. “We’re extremely excited about this new location,” said Havekost....
FLORENCE, SC

