Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night
After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
Top MS Football Recruit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh Receives All-American Jersey
Top Mississippi football recruit and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School received his All-American jersey Tuesday. Perkins is one of four Mississippi student-athletes to make the US Army team this year, which coaches say is the most-ever from the Magnolia State in a single season. The other three are Oxford linebacker Alex […]
USM Hosts MGCCC Students for STEM in the Sound Day
The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Coastal Operations granted special access to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) students for STEM in the Sound Day, enabling the group to engage with faculty scientists and engineers aboard the research vessel Jim Franks. USM specializes in providing students with unique learning...
Hernando Desoto and neglected part of Mississippi past to be highlighted in history program
A USM professor will shine a light on an often neglected part of Mississippi history during the November meeting of the Natchez Hostorical Society. Max Grivno, faculty member of the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, will talk about Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto. Grivno’s presentation is titled, “Hernando De Soto...
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
South Carolina Highway Patrol: 4 tractor trailers involved in Florence I-95 crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 156 on I-95 north, SCHP said. Traffic cameras showed traffic at a complete stop on the interstate. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, […]
Micky Finn’s to open third location
Rick Havekost, owner of Micky Finn’s One Stop Party Shop, announced last week that the business will open a third location on North Williston Road, across from the recently opened Buc-ee’s Travel Center, in the spring of next year. “We’re extremely excited about this new location,” said Havekost....
