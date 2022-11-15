ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 18, 2022

Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

2022 Preliminary General Election Results

NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office last updated their unofficial General Election results on Friday, Nov. 11. Prior to Election Day, there were 51,200 vote-by-mail ballots received out of 182,291 registered voters in the county. On Election Day, the county clerk-recorder reported 6,896 voters at the polls and approximately 800 voters that voted provisionally at the polling place on Election Day.
Santa Barbara Independent

Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs

Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Jose Escobar Leads 6 Santa Barbara Wrestlers to Titles at Two Tournaments

Santa Barbara High's wrestling program had a big weekend as six wrestlers won individual titles at two tournaments. At the girls' Triton Scramble at Pacifica High, Sophia Slavich and Pepper Marks won titles. Marks, a reigning CIF-SS champion, pinned her way through the tournament. She pinned a Pacifica wrestler in the final.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

