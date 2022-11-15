Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Report Shows Rise in Birth Rate, Scores Cities for Social Factors of Health
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recently issued a report of local birth data for 2017 through 2021, showing an increase in the county’s birth rate and describing how different social determinants of health affect birth rates. According to the report, the 2021 birth rate for Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?
This was supposed to be the first Best of Bill column to appear on Noozhawk’s new web platform, but our transition to the Newspack universe has been delayed yet again due to circumstances beyond our control. So ... Happy Thanksgiving!. I guess in some kind of a pre-Thanksgiving diet,...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Planning Commission Gets Behind Proposal for Drive-Through Starbucks
A new drive-through Starbucks coffee shop planned for part of a site that is home to a car dealership on East Main Street has received approval from the Santa Maria Planning Commission. The project planned for 1313 E. Main St. would see the construction of a 2,200-square-foot building with a...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 18, 2022
Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.
Who will win District 2 SLO County supervisor race? Here’s what 4 political observers think
“This is going to be a horse race until the last vote is counted,” one said of the tight contest.
Noozhawk
COVID-19 Cases Down in Santa Barbara County; State of Emergency Mandate Set to End in February
The number of new COVID-19 cases is down this week in Santa Barbara County. There were 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric. The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county was 3.8%,...
Gov. Newsom froze $1 billion in homeless aid. Will it hurt SLO County service providers?
The freeze on funds could impact local programs, leaders said.
Noozhawk
Montecito Planning Commission Delays Decision on Cemetery Project for Review of Arborist Report
A plan to add more burial crypts to the Santa Barbara Cemetery is on hold after the Montecito Planning Commission requested that another arborist review the proposal. The project presented to the commission this week called for adding 2,358 precast underground burial crypts — tombs — to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery at 901 Channel Drive.
Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly
Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
Interactive map shows average home values for every SLO County community, Santa Maria
Los Olivos, Cayucos and Pismo Beach have some of the most expensive real estate in the region.
Noozhawk
Fire Department Files Protest After County Panel Picks AMR for Ambulance Services Contract
American Medical Response may continue as Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services provider after a review panel ranked the company’s proposal higher than the one submitted by the county Fire Department, the only other applicant. A contentious request-for-proposals process has pitted AMR, the existing provider, against the county Fire...
2022 Preliminary General Election Results
NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office last updated their unofficial General Election results on Friday, Nov. 11. Prior to Election Day, there were 51,200 vote-by-mail ballots received out of 182,291 registered voters in the county. On Election Day, the county clerk-recorder reported 6,896 voters at the polls and approximately 800 voters that voted provisionally at the polling place on Election Day.
Santa Barbara Independent
Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs
Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
5-story development would bring 105 units of affordable housing to downtown SLO
The Planning Commission just approved the project along a full city block of upper Monterey Street.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Edged by Host Santa Maria in Tourney Final; Santa Ynez Beats Carpinteria for 3rd Place
The Bishop Diego girls took it down to the wire but came up just short against host Santa Maria, 46-44, in the championship game of the Santa Maria Tournament Saturday night. In the two-day tournament’s third-place game, Santa Ynez defeated Carpinteria 48-44. Championship Game. After a missed free throw...
Noozhawk
Jose Escobar Leads 6 Santa Barbara Wrestlers to Titles at Two Tournaments
Santa Barbara High's wrestling program had a big weekend as six wrestlers won individual titles at two tournaments. At the girls' Triton Scramble at Pacifica High, Sophia Slavich and Pepper Marks won titles. Marks, a reigning CIF-SS champion, pinned her way through the tournament. She pinned a Pacifica wrestler in the final.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Cross Country Qualifies for Program’s First CIF State Championships
The Santa Barbara High boys cross country team made history on Saturday at the CIF-SS Finals at Mt. SAC, qualifying for the State Championships for the first time in program history. The Dons finished fifth in the Division 2 team results to secure one of the division’s seven bids.
Noozhawk
Convicted MS-13 Gang Member from Santa Maria Accused of Killing State Prison Inmate
Juan Serrano from Santa Barbara County and Jose Perez from Los Angeles County allegedly attacked a fellow inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial, according to California Department of Corretions and Rehabilitation officials. Prison staff responded at 10:16 a.m. Monday when Perez and Serrano allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero in...
Comments / 0