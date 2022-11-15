Read full article on original website
The Verge
GM reveals first four SUVs getting access to expanded Super Cruise driver-assist network
General Motors has announced the first vehicles to access its recently-expanded Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system (ADAS). Super Cruise is available only on certain roads, with GM announcing an expansion to its network back in August. The expansion doubled the size of the Super Cruise network in North America and Canada, which covers over 400,000 miles of roads. Now, GM has revealed the first vehicles to have access to this expansion:
340,000 SUVs recalled by General Motors as daytime lights might not shut off
DETROIT -- General Motors has announced it is recalling an estimated 340,000 SUVs due to an issue with the daytime running lights that may not turn off as expected. According to the Associated Press, there is concern that if the daytime running lights are on at the same time as regular headlights, it can create a glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
NBC San Diego
Ford Vs. GM: Same Industry, Two Increasingly Different Companies
DETROIT — "Same industry. Two different companies." That's how influential Morgan Stanley auto industry analyst Adam Jonas recently described General Motors and Ford Motor — bitter rivals for more than a century. The two have consistently attempted to outgun each other in sales, performance and styling of new...
tipranks.com
General Motors (NYSE: GM) Expects EVs to be Profitable by 2025
General Motors (NYSE: GM) saw its shares briefly turn positive after CEO Mary Barra claimed that the company’s electric vehicle segment will be profitable by 2025. Barra said that there is a lot of buzz among younger customers for its electrified models. Furthermore, GM’s internal combustion engine models continue...
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Company claims orders worth $2 billion to produce ‘Future Brake System’ in 2025
German-based technology company Continental Automotive claims to have secured its first significant order in the third quarter for its semi-dry brake system called 'Future Brake System' (FBS). The mass manufacture of its semi-dry brake system (also known as FBS 2) is claimed to be worth approximately €1.5 billion (U.S. $1.55...
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.
GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First
CadillacBeen waiting for an excuse to take your new Escalade on a cross-country road trip? Here it is.
GM expects electric vehicles to become profitable years earlier than expected
General Motors said Thursday that the company expects its electric vehicle line to become as profitable as its traditional gas cars and trucks quicker than it had anticipated.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Buy This Special Edition Chevy C8 Corvette That GM Forgot To Destroy
Bring a TrailerDevelopment cars normally meet the crusher, but this Corvette dodged its day with the executioner.
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD Beta takes on GM’s driverless Cruise in San Francisco battle
During the third quarter earnings call, Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta should see a wide release in North America this quarter. This meant that every Tesla customer with a compatible vehicle and who purchased FSD would be able to gain access to the advanced driver-assist system upon request. It was then no surprise that Musk’s prediction was met with skepticism, even among some Tesla supporters.
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
msn.com
GM stock turns positive as CEO Barra says auto maker on track for 2 million EVs by 2025
Shares of General Motors Co. reversed course in midday trading Thursday, rising 0.7% as the auto maker's investor day got underway and Chief Executive Mary Barra reaffirmed GM's goal of producing 2 million electric vehicles in 2025. "Today our focus in on the Ultium platform and accelerating our EV future," Barra said, referring to GM's battery architecture. Barra opened the event saying that GM's upcoming EVs, including electric SUV Chevy Equinox and electric pickup truck Sierra launching next year "will only add to this momentum." The EV lineup is also bringing new-to-GM buyers, Barra said. GM also highlighted "record number" of sales of the Chevy Bolt. So far this year, GM stock has lost 34%, compared with losses of around 17% for the S&P 500 index.
gmauthority.com
GM Seems To Host Clinic Comparing Cadillac CT5 To Tesla Model 3: Photos
It appears as though General Motors recently conducted a clinic to compare the Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan against the all-electric Tesla Model 3. As captured in a series of images by our eagle-eyed spy photographers, a Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury 550T AWD was seen around the front parking lot of the GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, where it was parked next to a Tesla Model 3. The two sedans were seen behind a series of orange cones, one of which had a large sign reading “Reserved For Research Participants.”
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
The rest of the pack is clearly playing catchup to Tesla’s domestic dominance—but aren’t as far behind as you may think.
