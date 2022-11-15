Shares of General Motors Co. reversed course in midday trading Thursday, rising 0.7% as the auto maker's investor day got underway and Chief Executive Mary Barra reaffirmed GM's goal of producing 2 million electric vehicles in 2025. "Today our focus in on the Ultium platform and accelerating our EV future," Barra said, referring to GM's battery architecture. Barra opened the event saying that GM's upcoming EVs, including electric SUV Chevy Equinox and electric pickup truck Sierra launching next year "will only add to this momentum." The EV lineup is also bringing new-to-GM buyers, Barra said. GM also highlighted "record number" of sales of the Chevy Bolt. So far this year, GM stock has lost 34%, compared with losses of around 17% for the S&P 500 index.

6 HOURS AGO