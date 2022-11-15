Read full article on original website
Man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport where he lived for nearly 2 decades
Political refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri lived at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years. His story inspired Steven Spielberg's "The Terminal."
Meet Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, who's 7 feet tall and just traveled on a plane for the time
"I have been dreaming and planning this trip for a long time, and I am so happy that I could make it happen now," Gelgi told Insider.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
BBC
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
Refugee who inspired Tom Hanks movie after living in a departure terminal for 18 years dies in Paris airport
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian-born refugee, died in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Saturday. He lived in the airport for 18 years, from 1988 until 2006. AP reported that he returned in recent weeks. His life story inspired "The Terminal" — a 2004 movie produced by Steven Spielberg and...
Maxim
Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express
The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
travelmag.com
The Best Cinque Terre Tours from Florence
Home to a string of colourful, centuries-old seaside villages on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline, the Cinque Terre makes for a magical excursion from Florence. One of Europe’s most striking visual landmarks, tens of thousands of visitors come to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cinque Terre each year to explore the area and marvel at the colourful houses and vineyards, harbours filled with fishing boats and trattorias serving up delicious local cuisine. A couple of hours’ drive inland is the iconic city of Florence, where a number of companies offer tours to the Cinque Terre. We’ve picked out three of the best.
'Planes, Trains And Automobiles' Deleted Scene Is Every Air Traveler's Nightmare
You just might lose your appetite.
