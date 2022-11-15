Home to a string of colourful, centuries-old seaside villages on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline, the Cinque Terre makes for a magical excursion from Florence. One of Europe’s most striking visual landmarks, tens of thousands of visitors come to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cinque Terre each year to explore the area and marvel at the colourful houses and vineyards, harbours filled with fishing boats and trattorias serving up delicious local cuisine. A couple of hours’ drive inland is the iconic city of Florence, where a number of companies offer tours to the Cinque Terre. We’ve picked out three of the best.

