Adults can become severely ill from RSV
As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular
If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed
What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Early symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, and a cough that may progress to wheezing. In infants, the infection can be severe.
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases
Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
Understanding the Nationwide RSV Surge
After a sizeable drop in cases two years ago amid pandemic lockdowns, the respiratory syncytial virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is currently surging across the country. As restrictions began to ease in the summer of 2021, RSV rates began climbing in the country, despite the illness typically being confined to fall and winter. Now, hospitals across the United States are experiencing a rapid rise in cases of the common respiratory illness.
RSV cases among kids are spiking in US, reports say. How to spot the respiratory illness
Here’s what parents should watch out for.
Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study
After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
COVID-19, Flu, and RSV in Kids: A Survival Guide for Parents
It’s the start of the flu season, and pediatricians’ offices, urgent care centers, and pediatric hospitals are already packed. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes colds and sometimes serious respiratory problems in babies and older adults, “is really surging at a time it doesn’t normally surge,” says Tina Tan, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University in Chicago. “There have been a lot of young infants that have required hospital care, and in multiple states there has been a high level of influenza activity that is occurring.”
What to Know About RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Reports of young RSV patients filling hospitals have marked October and November this year, raising concerns over a common (but potentially serious) respiratory virus that appears to be especially harsh this year. Respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus often spread and peak during winter, when people travel...
California reports its first child under 5 to die from flu and RSV this season
California health officials are warning families to take precautions against the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV, after a child under the age of 5 died after contracting the illnesses. The California Department of Health reported the child's death on Monday, saying that no identifying details of the...
Why is RSV so dangerous for some young children but not others?
Nearly all children get respiratory syncytial virus by the time they turn 2, and for most parents, it’s barely a blip on the radar. So why does the common virus make some healthy children severely ill?. The answer is likely to frustrate parents: There is no obvious reason some...
'Winter trifecta': Pediatricians break down how to know if your child has the flu, COVID or RSV
How can you know what respiratory virus your child has? Pediatricians help break down the signs of the flu, COVID and RSV, and when you should be concerned.
