It’s the start of the flu season, and pediatricians’ offices, urgent care centers, and pediatric hospitals are already packed. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes colds and sometimes serious respiratory problems in babies and older adults, “is really surging at a time it doesn’t normally surge,” says Tina Tan, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University in Chicago. “There have been a lot of young infants that have required hospital care, and in multiple states there has been a high level of influenza activity that is occurring.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO