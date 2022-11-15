Read full article on original website
Purple Row
Finding a trade partner for C.J. Cron
Now that free agency has begun, rosters have been protected, and contracts are being tendered, the hot stove continues to heat up across the league. As Rockies fans, we’ve grown accustomed to offseasons full of little to no action, fairly inconsequential action, or moves that make you question the reality that we are living in now. Thirsty for content, we begin to speculate and theorize, like many fans do, of things we would like to see the team do.
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Willson Contreras Rejects Cubs' Qualifying Offer, Likely Ends Tenure
Contreras rejects QO, likely closing book on Cubs tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, free agent catcher Willson Contreras rejected the Cubs’ qualifying offer before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. By Contreras turning down the offer (a one-year deal worth $19.65 million), the Cubs will receive...
Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors
Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants let Longo hit free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi's preference is to go into stealth mode when chasing free agents, but at times he will give big hints about where he's leaning with guys who have just played for him. Last October, Zaidi made it pretty clear during his end-of-season media session that he...
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Purple Row
Where the Rockies stand after last week’s roster moves
It’s the middle of November, the offseason is in full swing, and teams are beginning to make moves to start forming next season’s roster. The Rockies are off to a hot start making moves, re-signing players, and hiring new coaches. In case you missed last week transactions, here is a quick overview of the moves made.
Cubs eyeing 2 Willson Contreras replacements in MLB free agency
The Chicago Cubs have taken an interesting route in their quest to rebuild their squad, and one such confusing decision was when they opted to not trade star catcher Willson Contreras at the trade deadline this past season. With Contreras set for free agency this offseason, the Cubs were thought to be interested in getting something in return for him before he hit free agency.
MLB
Cubs trade for Mastrobuoni from Rays
The Chicago Cubs acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-handed pitcher Alfredo Zárraga on Tuesday. The Cubs 40-man roster stands at 34 players. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent a majority of 2022 with the Triple-A Durham Bulls, hitting .300 (152-for-507) with a .377 on-base percentage,...
Camden Chat
Orioles add Grayson Rodriguez and four other prospects to 40-man roster
The Orioles selected the contracts of five of their prospects ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to protect players from this year’s Rule 5 draft, adding them to the 40-man roster and keeping them safe from being picked away. The group of four pitchers and one position player is headlined by top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez, and also includes pitchers Noah Denoyer, Seth Johnson, and Drew Rom, as well as infield prospect Joey Ortiz.
Camden Chat
Wednesday Bird Droppings: Elias says O’s are “working the phones” for free agents
The offseason is truly upon us. Players are signing. Trades are happening. And the Orioles are standing pat, at least for right now. None of the big names have signed just yet. But there have been a few players that seemed like a fit for the Orioles’ needs that have come off the board.
