Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards
A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing […] The post Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
This group of Colonial Heights women has made 13,000 signs to spread kindness
While the "Be Kind" signs started during the early days of the pandemic, these ladies think the message today may be more important than ever.
thecollegianur.com
Angela Davis discusses Palestinian and Black struggle with UR community members
In exploring the intersection between the Palestinian and Black American struggle, political activist Angela Davis called for demilitarizing the police and weaving the Black and Palestinian solidarity movements in academic syllabuses at a lecture on Nov. 14. The University of Richmond community listened to Davis speak at Ukrop Auditorium in...
Cemetery sleuths make a shocking discovery in Virginia cornfield
Captain Griffin Foushee, a well-respected merchant and farmer, was killed in a fishing accident. The bachelor was hastily buried without a proper funeral.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23
Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1. Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)
Why Sprezza plans to serve a different kind of Italian food in Richmond
Angela Petruzzelli is about to open her dream Italian restaurant Sprezza in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
NBC12
Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
thecollegianur.com
Ask Maddy: The final countdown
Editor's Note: Ask Maddy is an advice column published every Wednesday. Anonymous questions are taken from this Google form. Questions are also taken both from The Collegian's Instagram, @thecollegianur, and via email at copy@thecollegianur.com. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Dear...
thecollegianur.com
How UR addresses concerns of poor lighting on campus
As dusk approached earlier this semester, members of the University of Richmond community gathered at the UR Police Department before going on a walk around campus. With the sun setting earlier after the end of Daylight Savings Time, this “safety walk” was one of the ways URPD identifies safety issues, including poorly lit areas around campus, UR Chief of Police Dave McCoy said. While URPD staff also conduct monthly lighting surveys, safety walks give students and community members a greater platform to voice their safety concerns, McCoy said.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
Help these siblings find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
How 'Wakanda Forever' could save lives in Richmond
In an effort to help more children experience "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" some Richmond nonprofits rented out entire movie theaters for special Black Panther viewing parties.
Social media threats at Richmond school renew calls for cellphone restrictions
Richmond Police increased its presence at Huguenot High School on the city's Southside Thursday, and Richmond Public Schools amped up its own school security measures in response to the threats.
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
🎄’A Very RVA Christmas' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will lead off the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Daily South
This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year
For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
Comments / 1