With decisions to make after season, LSU has good idea of which way players are leaning

As LSU plans to honor 17 seniors Saturday night in the last home game of the season, Brian Kelly made sure to say not to read too much into who does and doesn’t participate. The fact of the matter is that night means something different for all of those players who have already graduated (13 so far), the ones who want to celebrate their accomplishments and those who wish not to participate. Kelly has had discussions with many of the older players on the roster and there’s a pretty good sense of which ones are leaning towards a return and those who are electing to leave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
So They Say: Braden Lenzy, the Ademilolas, Josh Lugg, Al Golden, Tommy Rees

“Like most throws, I could see it in the air and had a plan of attack. I had to slow down and readjust myself. Once I had an idea where the ball would be, I placed my hands where I thought it would land. Between that and (the cornerback’s) back, I was able to kind of catch it, re-grip it and move it with my right hand. A lot of luck, but a lot of practice that allowed the luck to happen. I don’t know if I’ll ever replicate that.
WVU players taken in the XFL Draft

The new XFL Draft is over, and five former WVU Football stars were taken during the draft process. Unlike the NFL Draft, the XFL Draft does not begin as a fully-open draft where teams can just take anyone they like. It goes in order of position groups, selecting a quarterback, then skill players, then linemen, and so on. Ultimately, two Mountaineer receivers, one running back, one defensive lineman, and one specialist were taken throughout the process.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Notre Dame Notebook: Let it Snow? Mission Accomplished

Freeman offered Monday that 25 seniors will take part in Saturday’s pre-game festivities. He clarified initially confusing comments that only those who are certain it is their last season in South Bend will walk in the ceremony. Kind of. “At the beginning of the year, I wanted the guys...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Walk-on QB Synek pops onto the radar of Husker fan base

As Nebraska finished out the last few snaps of Saturday's game at Michigan, that was walk-on Jarrett Synek taking snaps in the Big House. Clean-up duty as it was in Nebraska's 34-3 loss, it was something still of significant personal note. Here's guessing he wouldn't have even predicted such a scenario for himself back in August.
LINCOLN, NE
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'

Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
OXFORD, MS
After early A&M pledge, 5-star sophomore WR Winston Watkins reopens recruitment

IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on social media Friday morning. “First, I would like to especially thank Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Craig and the Texas A&M coaching staff for being the first team to offer me,” Watkins said. “ I appreciate all the love from the wonderful Texas A&M alumni. After further discussions with my dad, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and open up my commitment. Texas A&M will always be in my top choices. Gig ‘Em!”
BRADENTON, FL
The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold

Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
OXFORD, MS
