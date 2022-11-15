ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff rankings: Paul Finebaum touts committee's admiration for USC Trojans in stretch run

USC has surpassed most national expectations in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era entering the final two weeks of the 2022 college football regular season, and a College Football Playoff berth could be looming if the Trojans (9-1) take care of business from here on out en route to a Pac-12 championship. USC checked in at No. 7 in the latest playoff rankings Tuesday and Paul Finebaum says the Trojans should at least be knocking on the door of the playoff come Dec. 4 should they win the remainder of the way before December's final reveal.
UCLA lands Top-65 recruit Sebastian Mack

Sebastian Mack, the No. 65 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to the UCLA Bruins, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado committed to Mick Cronin over his other finalists including Florida State - the perceived leader - and Oklahoma. "That will be a...
Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 11

After Lincoln Riley was hired last November, he completely rebuilt the USC football coaching staff and roster. That sent a lot of former Trojan coaches and players to continue their careers elsewhere. In this new feature we call "Orbiting USC's exes," we will try to keep you updated on how...
