NME
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
NME
The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke reunite for first new song in 35 years, ‘Strong Together’
Former The Smiths bandmembers Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke have reunited for their first new song in 35 years for Rourke’s band, Blitz Vega. ‘Strong Forever’ is released ahead of a new album by the band comprising Rourke and ex-Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers. Rolling Stone reports that...
NME
Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”
Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”. The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28. The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was...
NME
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME
Offset pays tribute to Migos bandmate Takeoff: “My heart is shattered”
Offset has shared a lengthy emotional tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. Last week, the late rapper’s uncle Quavo paid...
NME
Lizzo announces second leg of North American tour for 2023
Lizzo has shared details of a new run of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album ‘Special‘. The freshly announced 17-date run will see the pop star visit locations that she didn’t visit on the initial leg, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and San Diego.
NME
Babymetal share first ever lyric video for new single ‘Monochrome’
Babymetal have released their first ever lyric video – watch the visuals for ‘Monochrome’ below. ‘Monochrome’ features on the Japanese band’s forthcoming concept album ‘The Other One‘, which arrives on March 24, 2023 (pre-order here). The new song and lyric video follow last...
Beastie Boys Exhibit Drawn From Band’s Archives to Open in L.A. in December
Beastie Boys fans who want to immerse themselves in the world and ethos of the pioneering rap band will get a chance to in Los Angeles next month. Beginning Dec. 10, street art gallery Beyond the Streets will mount an exhibition of archival items and memorabilia spotlighting the raucous hip-hop group, who became the first rap act to chart a Billboard top album with 1986’s Licensed to Ill, which included the songs “Brass Monkey”, “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” and “Girls.”More from The Hollywood ReporterSpike Jonze's 'Beastie Boys Story' Lands at Apple TV+SXSW: Stacey Abrams, John Boehner,...
NME
Roberta Flack’s ALS diagnosis has made it impossible for her to sing
Roberta Flack is unable to sing following her recent ALS diagnosis. A spokesperson for Flack – known for her ballads ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ – confirmed the singer’s condition in a press statement yesterday (November 14).
NME
Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums
Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
NME
Brockhampton release ‘The Family’ and announce surprise album ‘TM’ dropping tonight
Brockhampton have released new album ‘The Family’ and announced a surprise record, ‘TM’, set to drop tonight. Last month Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract confirmed that the band’s seventh and final album was on the way after announcing their breakup earlier in the year, sharing last month that ‘The Family’ would arrive on November 17.
NME
Nas’ brother responds after 21 Savage says the rapper is “not relevant”
Nas’ brother Jabari Fret has responded to 21 Savage’s assertion that the rapper is “not relevant”. 21 made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom titled ‘Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?’. The rapper questioned what users meant by “relevant”, before explaining why he thinks the term no longer applies to Nas.
CBS News
Antoine Fuqua, director of Will Smith's new movie hopes audiences can get past the infamous Oscars Slap
After the Academy Awards earlier this year, movie watchers and industry insiders alike have wondered what Will Smith's now-infamous, on-air slapping of Chris Rock will mean for the "King Richard" actor's career, as well as his future Oscars chances. Now, ahead of the release of Smith's new film "Emancipation," director...
NME
When is ‘The Bear’ season 2 coming out?
The Bear season two will arrive on screens at some point in 2023, co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo have said. The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier this year as it followed chef Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.
NME
Ticketmaster says it faced “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets
Ticketmaster says its website experienced “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to the North American leg of Taylor Swift‘s 2023 ‘Eras’ tour. Fans complained on social media of lengthy wait times and website outages when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 52-date tour went on sale on Tuesday (November 15). As The Guardian reports, shortly after tickets went on sale, some were re-listed on sites such as StubHub for as much as $22,700 (£19,100) each.
NME
Listen to The Offspring’s festive cover of ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’
The Offspring have shared a new Christmas cover, offering their take on the Charles Brown carol ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’. Released under the extended title ‘Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas)’, the band largely stays faithful to the 1960 original, with vocalist Dexter Holland crooning for a lover’s return home in time for the festive season.
SZA announces new album ‘S.O.S.’ slated for December release
Five years after her breakout debut studio album “Ctrl,” R&B singer SZA is ramping up the rollout for her follow-up effort. The new project is called “S.O.S.” and is set for a December release date, according to a new Billboard interview. The sounds of the upcoming...
NME
Meta to host VR Notorious B.I.G. concert with realistic avatar of the rapper
Meta has announced an upcoming Notorious B.I.G. virtual reality concert. The digital event, dubbed Sky’s the Limit, will premiere exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform as well as Facebook on December 16, and will feature a realistic avatar of the late rapper. The VR concert will take...
