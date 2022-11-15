ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
NME

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
NME

DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME

Lizzo announces second leg of North American tour for 2023

Lizzo has shared details of a new run of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album ‘Special‘. The freshly announced 17-date run will see the pop star visit locations that she didn’t visit on the initial leg, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and San Diego.
NME

Babymetal share first ever lyric video for new single ‘Monochrome’

Babymetal have released their first ever lyric video – watch the visuals for ‘Monochrome’ below. ‘Monochrome’ features on the Japanese band’s forthcoming concept album ‘The Other One‘, which arrives on March 24, 2023 (pre-order here). The new song and lyric video follow last...
The Hollywood Reporter

Beastie Boys Exhibit Drawn From Band’s Archives to Open in L.A. in December

Beastie Boys fans who want to immerse themselves in the world and ethos of the pioneering rap band will get a chance to in Los Angeles next month. Beginning Dec. 10, street art gallery Beyond the Streets will mount an exhibition of archival items and memorabilia spotlighting the raucous hip-hop group, who became the first rap act to chart a Billboard top album with 1986’s Licensed to Ill, which included the songs “Brass Monkey”, “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” and “Girls.”More from The Hollywood ReporterSpike Jonze's 'Beastie Boys Story' Lands at Apple TV+SXSW: Stacey Abrams, John Boehner,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Roberta Flack’s ALS diagnosis has made it impossible for her to sing

Roberta Flack is unable to sing following her recent ALS diagnosis. A spokesperson for Flack – known for her ballads ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ – confirmed the singer’s condition in a press statement yesterday (November 14).
NME

Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums

Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
IOWA STATE
NME

Nas’ brother responds after 21 Savage says the rapper is “not relevant”

Nas’ brother Jabari Fret has responded to 21 Savage’s assertion that the rapper is “not relevant”. 21 made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom titled ‘Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?’. The rapper questioned what users meant by “relevant”, before explaining why he thinks the term no longer applies to Nas.
NME

When is ‘The Bear’ season 2 coming out?

The Bear season two will arrive on screens at some point in 2023, co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo have said. The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier this year as it followed chef Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.
NME

Ticketmaster says it faced “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets

Ticketmaster says its website experienced “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to the North American leg of Taylor Swift‘s 2023 ‘Eras’ tour. Fans complained on social media of lengthy wait times and website outages when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 52-date tour went on sale on Tuesday (November 15). As The Guardian reports, shortly after tickets went on sale, some were re-listed on sites such as StubHub for as much as $22,700 (£19,100) each.
ARIZONA STATE
NME

Listen to The Offspring’s festive cover of ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’

The Offspring have shared a new Christmas cover, offering their take on the Charles Brown carol ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’. Released under the extended title ‘Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas)’, the band largely stays faithful to the 1960 original, with vocalist Dexter Holland crooning for a lover’s return home in time for the festive season.
NBC News

SZA announces new album ‘S.O.S.’ slated for December release

Five years after her breakout debut studio album “Ctrl,” R&B singer SZA is ramping up the rollout for her follow-up effort. The new project is called “S.O.S.” and is set for a December release date, according to a new Billboard interview. The sounds of the upcoming...
NME

Meta to host VR Notorious B.I.G. concert with realistic avatar of the rapper

Meta has announced an upcoming Notorious B.I.G. virtual reality concert. The digital event, dubbed Sky’s the Limit, will premiere exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform as well as Facebook on December 16, and will feature a realistic avatar of the late rapper. The VR concert will take...

