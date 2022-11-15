Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are a lot of questions being raised following Kentucky governor Andy Beshear’s medical marijuana announcement on Tuesday. Most importantly, what does this executive order mean for the people of Kentucky?. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians...
WLKY.com
What is the 'benefits cliff' and why are Kentucky lawmakers trying to fix it?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Christina Libby loves her job at Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub in Frankfort. But she has to be careful. The single mother of two relies on Medicaid for health insurance for her family. "If I work too many hours too many weeks in a row,...
Wave 3
Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
WTVW
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
WLKY.com
Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
whvoradio.com
Westerfield, Thomas Weigh In on Beshear’s Order to Legalize Medicinal Marijuana
Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders Tuesday that will legalize the possession and use of medical marijuana by certain eligible people as long as it was purchased legally outside of the state was met with criticism from two area legislators. In one executive order, Beshear outlined conditions that Kentuckians with...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
Wave 3
Study looks at potential health effects of living near Louisville traffic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new national report examined how living and working close to major highways also poses a major health threat. The Urban Institute study called “The Polluted Life Near the Highway” focused on Louisville as a case study. “When we started mapping it out,” Yonah...
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
WLKY.com
Governor signs executive order to help Kentuckians legally possess medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced executive orders regarding marijuana, including one that will help some Kentuckians legally possess and use it for medical purposes. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky, and therefore isn't sold there. The first executive action allows people with certain conditions...
marijuanamoment.net
KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)
Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
Louisville landlords explain motivations behind evictions in latest report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest eviction report from Louisville shows a shocking disparity between the east end and west end, and it shows the impact larger real estate developers are having on an already fragile market. The 2022 Metro Housing Coalition Report was used to get a better understanding...
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
wdrb.com
Louisville rental housing registry ordinance passes council committee, moves on to final vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A registration for rental housing might be coming to Louisville to help with transparency and accountability. On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Public Works committee approved an ordinance to create an online rental registry by a 4-3 vote. The registry would have a list of rental properties...
wdrb.com
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
Wave 3
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree...
City of Louisville settles lawsuit with Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, for $2M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 News has learned the City of Louisville has settled a lawsuit with the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, Kenneth Walker. The amount in the settlement totals $2 million, according to a source not involved in the case but familiar with the settlement details. It was negotiated...
Wave 3
Office for Women hosts discussion on gender, race disparities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Women hosted a panel discussion Wednesday focused on raising the state of women in gender and race equity in income, home ownership and education. According to the release, Louisville Metro Government invited professionals, community leaders and the public to join in on the...
