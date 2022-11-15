ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are a lot of questions being raised following Kentucky governor Andy Beshear’s medical marijuana announcement on Tuesday. Most importantly, what does this executive order mean for the people of Kentucky?. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
marijuanamoment.net

KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)

Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Office for Women hosts discussion on gender, race disparities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Women hosted a panel discussion Wednesday focused on raising the state of women in gender and race equity in income, home ownership and education. According to the release, Louisville Metro Government invited professionals, community leaders and the public to join in on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

