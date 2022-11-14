ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Midday Fix: WOMAN WITHOUT SHAME: POEMS by Sandra Cisneros

New book: WOMAN WITHOUT SHAME: POEMS by Sandra Cisneros (published by Alfred A. Knopf in English and in Spanish by Vintage Español as MUJER SIN VERGüENZA), a sold out (there is a waiting list) reading at The Field Museum on 11/22 at 6:30 pm, sponsored by the Field and The National Museum of Mexican Art.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

IDOT launches ‘Winter Weather – Get it Together’ campaign

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to make sure all Illinoisans are ready for the winter season. They have launched this year’s “Winter Weather – Get it Together” campaign alongside the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police. The three organizations held a press conference Wednesday morning to offer safety advice and discuss their […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What are the odds of getting snow on Thanksgiving?

For those who are traveling on Thanksgiving or considering a Turkey Trot, what are the odds of getting snow on that holiday? How often have we had measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving?. Paul Lockwood, Woodstock. Dear Paul,. Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America

CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season

–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Field Museum celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Chef Jessica Walks First is paving the way for Indigenous cuisine in Chicago with her pop-up and catering business Ketapanen Kitchen which is now being featured at the Field Museum’s Bistro Cafe. She joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at one of her featured dishes.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Creative Specialty Cocktails from Afterbar Chicago

Afterbar Chicago is a cocktail bar that recently opened its doors in the West Loop area. Its menu features classic and creative cocktails. Joining us now with a look at a few of their specialty options is Beverage Director Patrick McGoldrick. 310 S. Canal Street. Instagram @afterbarchicago. Jump Start My...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

First snowfall of season to precede biting cold

Early November was notable by virtue of abnormal warmth, with the first 11 days of the month producing daily temperature surpluses. Despite daytime readings in the 30s this past weekend, the month was still posting a whopping plus 8-degree departure from normal heading into Monday. That temperature surplus will be largely eradicated over the next 10 days as a wintry pattern evolves. Satellite imagery late Monday showed a vigorous disturbance over the Red River valley of the southern plains. This system will lift NE across Indiana Tuesday morning, spreading a swath of accumulating snow into the Chicago metro area. This first measurable snow of the season will be ill-timed, coinciding with the morning commute. Occasional snow may linger into midweek as a weaker, secondary system makes its way across the western Great Lakes. It is behind this feature that very cold air (by mid-November standards) arrives. By Friday upper-level wind flow over Chicago will arrive directly from the Canadian arctic. Highs Thursday may struggle to reach freezing. Max temps Friday and Saturday are expected to hold in the 20s, making them our first occurrence of sub-freezing days this season.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

FBI: 3 masked men rob Bolingbrook bank; employees tied up

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and the employees were tied up, according to the FBI. At around 9:55 a.m., authorities responded to a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 300 block of Quadrangle Drive, on the report of a robbery. Three masked...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN TV

Shedd Aquarium mourns loss of oldest beluga whale ‘Mauyak’

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is mourning the death of their beloved beluga whale Mauyak. The female died at 41 Saturday and was the matriarch of the aquarium’s beluga pod. Mauyak, whose name meant “soft snow,” arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington in 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Turkey Gravy

Rob Levitt, Head Butcher and Chef at Publican Quality Meats. 1 ½ quarts turkey stock (or chicken stock) 1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional) A few springs of thyme (optional) When the turkey is done cooking, remove it from the roasting pan to rest. Remove any solids (turkey gizzards, necks, onions, herbs etc.) from the roasting pan. Pour and scrape the remaining drippings into a heavy bottomed saucepan. Put the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer (caution: hot fat). Cook until all the liquid (non fat) drippings have reduced down almost dry, and are golden brown. Pour off all but 4 tablespoons of fat. Whisk in the flour, a bit at a time, until it is all incorporated and lump-free. Turn down the heat and let it cook, stirring often, until a chestnut brown color is achieved. Add the thyme. Slowly pour or ladle in room temperature stock. Gravy should be thin at first, but it will thicken to a nice, creamy texture as it simmers. Simmer for 20 minutes to cook out the raw flour. Season to your liking with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy