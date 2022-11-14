Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Construction resumes at Obama Presidential Center after noose found on property
Construction on the center began Aug. 2021 in Jackson Park.
City Council doesn’t pass vote for homelessness relief bill; progressive caucus slams mayor
CHICAGO — There was a hope that delaying the start of a city council meeting, there would be enough aldermen present to vote on a homelessness relief plan. The Bring Chicago Home plan would plan to increase the city transfer tax on property sales more than $1 million, generating approximately $160 million a year […]
Midday Fix: WOMAN WITHOUT SHAME: POEMS by Sandra Cisneros
New book: WOMAN WITHOUT SHAME: POEMS by Sandra Cisneros (published by Alfred A. Knopf in English and in Spanish by Vintage Español as MUJER SIN VERGüENZA), a sold out (there is a waiting list) reading at The Field Museum on 11/22 at 6:30 pm, sponsored by the Field and The National Museum of Mexican Art.
IDOT launches ‘Winter Weather – Get it Together’ campaign
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to make sure all Illinoisans are ready for the winter season. They have launched this year’s “Winter Weather – Get it Together” campaign alongside the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police. The three organizations held a press conference Wednesday morning to offer safety advice and discuss their […]
What are the odds of getting snow on Thanksgiving?
For those who are traveling on Thanksgiving or considering a Turkey Trot, what are the odds of getting snow on that holiday? How often have we had measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving?. Paul Lockwood, Woodstock. Dear Paul,. Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side....
The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America
CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season
–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
The Field Museum celebrates Native American Heritage Month
Chef Jessica Walks First is paving the way for Indigenous cuisine in Chicago with her pop-up and catering business Ketapanen Kitchen which is now being featured at the Field Museum’s Bistro Cafe. She joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at one of her featured dishes.
New approach to lung cancer has patient diagnosed and treated all in one day
CHICAGO —A new approach to lung cancer: From diagnosis to treatment, all in one day. It’s typically a nerve-wracking delay. You’re told you have a suspicious spot but may have to wait months for a definitive diagnosis and treatment. A local team of doctors wants to make the process more immediate, diagnosing and operating on […]
Get in the holiday spirit at these Chicagoland events
(Nov. 11 – Jan. 8) Downer Place (from Water Street to River Street) North Michigan Avenue (625 North Michigan Avenue)
Creative Specialty Cocktails from Afterbar Chicago
Afterbar Chicago is a cocktail bar that recently opened its doors in the West Loop area. Its menu features classic and creative cocktails. Joining us now with a look at a few of their specialty options is Beverage Director Patrick McGoldrick. 310 S. Canal Street. Instagram @afterbarchicago. Jump Start My...
First snowfall of season to precede biting cold
Early November was notable by virtue of abnormal warmth, with the first 11 days of the month producing daily temperature surpluses. Despite daytime readings in the 30s this past weekend, the month was still posting a whopping plus 8-degree departure from normal heading into Monday. That temperature surplus will be largely eradicated over the next 10 days as a wintry pattern evolves. Satellite imagery late Monday showed a vigorous disturbance over the Red River valley of the southern plains. This system will lift NE across Indiana Tuesday morning, spreading a swath of accumulating snow into the Chicago metro area. This first measurable snow of the season will be ill-timed, coinciding with the morning commute. Occasional snow may linger into midweek as a weaker, secondary system makes its way across the western Great Lakes. It is behind this feature that very cold air (by mid-November standards) arrives. By Friday upper-level wind flow over Chicago will arrive directly from the Canadian arctic. Highs Thursday may struggle to reach freezing. Max temps Friday and Saturday are expected to hold in the 20s, making them our first occurrence of sub-freezing days this season.
Police seek tips in crash that killed Northwest Indiana teacher; condemn ‘incorrect’ speculation
PORTAGE, Ind. — Police are seeking tips following a six-vehicle crash that killed a Northwest Indiana middle school teacher and condemned “incorrect” speculation. At around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8, Portage police responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles.
CPD: 3 minors charged with attempted carjacking, aggravated robbery
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department charged three boys, ages 13-15, with attempted vehicular hijacking — or carjacking for short — and aggravated robbery late Wednesday morning. All three were arrested around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road after trying to take someone’s...
FBI: 3 masked men rob Bolingbrook bank; employees tied up
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and the employees were tied up, according to the FBI. At around 9:55 a.m., authorities responded to a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 300 block of Quadrangle Drive, on the report of a robbery. Three masked...
Shedd Aquarium mourns loss of oldest beluga whale ‘Mauyak’
CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is mourning the death of their beloved beluga whale Mauyak. The female died at 41 Saturday and was the matriarch of the aquarium’s beluga pod. Mauyak, whose name meant “soft snow,” arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington in 1997.
Lunchbreak: Turkey Gravy
Rob Levitt, Head Butcher and Chef at Publican Quality Meats. 1 ½ quarts turkey stock (or chicken stock) 1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional) A few springs of thyme (optional) When the turkey is done cooking, remove it from the roasting pan to rest. Remove any solids (turkey gizzards, necks, onions, herbs etc.) from the roasting pan. Pour and scrape the remaining drippings into a heavy bottomed saucepan. Put the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer (caution: hot fat). Cook until all the liquid (non fat) drippings have reduced down almost dry, and are golden brown. Pour off all but 4 tablespoons of fat. Whisk in the flour, a bit at a time, until it is all incorporated and lump-free. Turn down the heat and let it cook, stirring often, until a chestnut brown color is achieved. Add the thyme. Slowly pour or ladle in room temperature stock. Gravy should be thin at first, but it will thicken to a nice, creamy texture as it simmers. Simmer for 20 minutes to cook out the raw flour. Season to your liking with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
Man charged with stabbing co-worker during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles
NILES, Ill. — A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a co-worker during an altercation at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. Treyvon King, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to police, officers responded to the business located in the 7400 N. Oak Park Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday […]
Snow showers linger in Chicago area Wednesday with heavier snow expected later
CHICAGO — Snow showers continue to fall across the Chicago area Wednesday. Light, gusty snow is expected this morning, with heavier snow in the forecast for the afternoon. Cloudy and cold conditions with temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds: W 5-10 G15. High: 36. Cloudy tonight with isolated snow showers...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0