You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.11), with the stock changing hands as low as $18.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Carvana's Stock Is Driving Lower
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) continue to roll into the ditch Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after reporting pretty ugly financial results that showed revenues falling and profits plunging from the year-ago period. The stock is down 5% at 11:06 a.m. ET on no company-specific information, but there are signals...
Why Take-Two Stock Was Falling Earlier Thursday
Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) were down 2% as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Thursday. While the negative sentiment in the broader market weighed on stocks today, Take-Two's Zynga mobile game subsidiary scooped up another studio to add to its ranks. Take-Two stock has sold off in recent weeks...
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
4D Molecular (FDMT) Stock Up 178% in One Month: Here's Why
Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT have skyrocketed 178.3% in the past month against the industry’s 1.5% fall. This upside was attributed to positive interim data reported by 4D Molecular from its clinical stage studies on its gene-therapy pipeline candidates in cystic fibrosis and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) indications.
Why Sea Limited Is Riding the Wave 19% Higher This Week
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are soaring 18.1% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming stock reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Yet these results might not have been so much about how well...
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Dow Analyst Moves: WBA
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is the #27 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #476 spot.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Forrester Research (FORR) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
3 Reasons to Retain Abbott (ABT) Stock in Your Portfolio
Abbott Laboratories ABT is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid Diabetes business. The optimism led by the company's solid third-quarter 2022 performance, along with growing momentum in its Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) business, is expected to contribute further. However, forex woes and Nutrition Product recall impeding growth are concerning.
What Makes Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA
The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 59,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of IDNA were off about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
TransMedics (TMDX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Molson Coors (TAP) Stock?
Investors in Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $20.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Why Nio Stock Is Rebounding After an Early Morning Crash
Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) tumbled nearly 5.5% within minutes of the market's opening today before regaining ground. As of 1 p.m. ET Thursday, the electric vehicle (EV) stock had bounced back sharply and was in the green. There was a lot more to the stock's fall today than just...
