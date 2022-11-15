Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
10 holiday gifts your best friend will squeal over for $50 or less
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tis the season to spoil your besties!. This...
intheknow.com
8 cool gifts your brother will actually like for $50 or less
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s nothing better than giving someone a gift...
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Stop Sleeping in Your Own Filth, Here’s How to Properly Pick Bedding
Hey, quick question, when was the last time you bought new bed sheets? And a follow-up question, when was the last time you washed those sheets? If your answer to either of those questions is “I dunno”,“ it might be time you invested in some brand new bedding. At this point, the dead skin-to-sheet ratio has gotta be in favour of the former.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
Sorry, But It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures
I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.
You’ve been doing your laundry wrong – the five things you NEED to do before throwing clothes in the washing machine
DOING laundry is enough of a chore without your clothes coming out with holes, tangles, or other unforeseen issues. It turns out there are several steps you should be taking before you start the wash cycle that'll keep your clothes in the same good condition as when they went in.
intheknow.com
The 7 best gifts to buy from Black-owned brands — from a luxury handbag to a cult-favorite sweatshirt
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Supporting Black-owned brands isn’t just reserved for Black...
intheknow.com
Man feels ‘betrayed’ when girlfriend doesn’t ‘abandon her dream’ for him on vacation
A boyfriend is mad his girlfriend wouldn’t cancel her dream hike to accommodate him. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He and his girlfriend planned a trip to the Grand Canyon so she could cross a hike off her bucket list. Before the big hike, they did a smaller one but it left him exhausted.
intheknow.com
The AWAY Black Friday deals are here, and this is your only chance to buy the best-selling suitcases on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The one Black Friday sale I’ve been anxiously...
intheknow.com
7 pairs of slimming black leggings under $50 at Nordstrom (Bonus: They’re not see-through!)
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re team “leggings are not pants,” then...
intheknow.com
Cuisinart’s top-rated tongs are on sale for just $9.99 on Amazon — order today, and they’ll arrive by Thanksgiving
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether you cook every day or only sparingly,...
intheknow.com
10 warm and cozy puffer coats under $115 to grab at Nordstrom before it gets really cold this winter
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The colder weather may have taken its sweet...
intheknow.com
Wellness TikTok is selling you a lie: Dr. Idz on why there’s so much food misinformation, how to spot it and why the carnivore diet is a hoax
The alarming amount of misinformation on TikTok is nothing new. TikTok doesn’t have any guidelines for who you can identify as on the app or any requirements to include information to back up statements, so plenty of uneducated and unqualified people present misinformation as fact to millions of people on the platform. We know this. But many users take TikTokers at face value and use amateur videos to shape their education, rather than investigating the authenticity of the TikTokers in the first place.
intheknow.com
Man ‘whines’ that girlfriend won’t ‘give up’ one of her favorite foods for him
A man is demanding his girlfriend give up seafood because he is allergic to it. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He explained that although his girlfriend loves seafood, it can be an “inconvenience” to him because he is allergic to it. They’ve been together for three years, and she has significantly cut back on eating it.
intheknow.com
Bride says groom’s family wants her to wear his ‘grandmother’s old garter’: ‘Creepy and gross’
A bride doesn’t agree with the garter tradition of the groom’s family. She asked Reddit’s “Wedding” forum to weigh in. Her fiancé’s family wants her to wear his “grandmother’s old garter.” Several members of the family have worn it to their own weddings.
intheknow.com
The best winter accessories for $15 or less at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack — stock up on hats, gloves and scarves now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Your coat from last year may still be...
intheknow.com
‘Ruthless’ 5-year-old beats adult neighbors in hilarious bake-off: ‘How is a child this funny?’
Two brothers have entered a very serious bake-off with their 5-year-old neighbor. Australian twins Jordan and Brandon are the musical duo Take Two. When the brothers are not vlogging about music and family, they’re usually chatting with Harper. Harper is their 5-year-old next-door neighbor who mostly communicates with them...
intheknow.com
The Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale kicked off early — and deals start at just $1
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It used to be that Black Friday was...
Comments / 0