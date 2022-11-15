The alarming amount of misinformation on TikTok is nothing new. TikTok doesn’t have any guidelines for who you can identify as on the app or any requirements to include information to back up statements, so plenty of uneducated and unqualified people present misinformation as fact to millions of people on the platform. We know this. But many users take TikTokers at face value and use amateur videos to shape their education, rather than investigating the authenticity of the TikTokers in the first place.

