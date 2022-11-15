HAUZIE, MICHAEL M. SR., 69, Northern Cambria, passed away November 14, 2022. Born March 20, 1953, in Spangler, the son of the late Eugene Sr. and Helen (Havrilla) Hauzie. Survived by children, Kenneth Hauzie, Michael Hauzie Jr., Mellissa Vella and Anthony F. Vella; their mother, Jackie Vella, all of Northern Cambria; grandchildren, Salem, Anthony X., Ava, Zaiden, Jason, and Lucas. Also survived by brothers, Eugene (Loretta), Ebensburg; Dave (Deborah), Carrolltown; Fred, Northern Cambria; Jerry (Ann), Hastings; nephews, Dave Jr., and Adam Hauzie, Carrolltown; and nieces, Jennifer and Victoria Hauzie, Hastings. Formerly employed by Barnes & Tucker and Greenwich coalmines. Owner/Operator of Hauzie Sanitation from 1990-1998. Mike loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time at Shady Rest Camp. Above all he loved time with his family as a father and grandfather. Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Father Mark Groeger officiating. Committal, St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the funeral home to assist the family.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO