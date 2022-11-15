Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
moriconifuneralhome.com
Geraldine R. (Keith) Warner
WARNER, GERALDINE R., 88, Northern Cambria, passed away November 15, 2022. Born January 17, 1934, in Greenwich, the daughter of Blaine and Ressie (Connor) Keith. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Rev. John Warner, who died April 21, 2011; and son-in-law, Stephen Atwell. Survived by children, Carol Atwell; Marilyn (Russell) Thomas, both of Northern Cambria; Joseph (Wendy) Warner, Florida; and Sharon Benamati (Vince), Northern Cambria; also four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Geraldine worked many years as a cook and later for Head Start Program. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who raised her family alongside her husband with a strong faith in the Lord. Family and friends will be received at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria on Friday, November 18, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment on Saturday at McDowell Cemetery.
moriconifuneralhome.com
Michael M. Hauzie Sr.
HAUZIE, MICHAEL M. SR., 69, Northern Cambria, passed away November 14, 2022. Born March 20, 1953, in Spangler, the son of the late Eugene Sr. and Helen (Havrilla) Hauzie. Survived by children, Kenneth Hauzie, Michael Hauzie Jr., Mellissa Vella and Anthony F. Vella; their mother, Jackie Vella, all of Northern Cambria; grandchildren, Salem, Anthony X., Ava, Zaiden, Jason, and Lucas. Also survived by brothers, Eugene (Loretta), Ebensburg; Dave (Deborah), Carrolltown; Fred, Northern Cambria; Jerry (Ann), Hastings; nephews, Dave Jr., and Adam Hauzie, Carrolltown; and nieces, Jennifer and Victoria Hauzie, Hastings. Formerly employed by Barnes & Tucker and Greenwich coalmines. Owner/Operator of Hauzie Sanitation from 1990-1998. Mike loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time at Shady Rest Camp. Above all he loved time with his family as a father and grandfather. Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Father Mark Groeger officiating. Committal, St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the funeral home to assist the family.
Comments / 0