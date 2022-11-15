SAN FRANCISCO,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Visa (V: NYSE) today announced the appointment of Ryan McInerney as CEO, effective February 1, 2023. McInerney currently serves as President of Visa, a role he has held since 2013. He will take over as CEO from Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., who has served as the company’s CEO since 2016 and Chairman since 2019. Following McInerney’s appointment, Kelly will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006090/en/ Ryan McInerney (Photo: Business Wire)

