Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2022. It has since been updated. Every country's future is molded at the hands of its teachers, and there's no understating their importance to the community and to every individual kid. The pandemic has been incredibly hard on all of us and even more so on kids and parents, but it has seen many develop a newfound appreciation for teachers and the work they do. Katie Peters, a high school educator, posted a TikTok video recalling all the things she did in a single day and it highlights how teachers go above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. From helping a student find housing, food and guiding a new student to a classroom so they feel supported, Katie Peters did it all and more. Peters was responding to a snarky comment about teachers returning to in-person teaching, but she used it as an opportunity to enlighten everyone about how much more teachers do than just 'watching the kids' on a daily basis.
