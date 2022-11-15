Read full article on original website
Geraldine R. (Keith) Warner
WARNER, GERALDINE R., 88, Northern Cambria, passed away November 15, 2022. Born January 17, 1934, in Greenwich, the daughter of Blaine and Ressie (Connor) Keith. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Rev. John Warner, who died April 21, 2011; and son-in-law, Stephen Atwell. Survived by children, Carol Atwell; Marilyn (Russell) Thomas, both of Northern Cambria; Joseph (Wendy) Warner, Florida; and Sharon Benamati (Vince), Northern Cambria; also four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Geraldine worked many years as a cook and later for Head Start Program. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who raised her family alongside her husband with a strong faith in the Lord. Family and friends will be received at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria on Friday, November 18, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment on Saturday at McDowell Cemetery.
Richard Mulraney
MULRANEY, RICHARD, 68, Ebensburg, passed away November 5, 2022, at home. Born February 5, 1954, in Spangler, son of Herman Sr. and Grace (Rice) Mulraney. Preceded in death by parents and brothers, Herman, William, Robert, Hugh Paul, and Joe Mulraney, sister, Patricia Gilbert. Survived by son, David Mulraney, Ohio. Brother of Rose (William) Shaner, FL; Carol (Patrick) Kordish, Blacklick; Rowena (Ronald) Yates, AL; John (Charlotte) Mulraney, Northern Cambria. Formerly employed as a carpenter. Honoring Richard’s request there will be no viewing or visitation. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
