WARNER, GERALDINE R., 88, Northern Cambria, passed away November 15, 2022. Born January 17, 1934, in Greenwich, the daughter of Blaine and Ressie (Connor) Keith. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Rev. John Warner, who died April 21, 2011; and son-in-law, Stephen Atwell. Survived by children, Carol Atwell; Marilyn (Russell) Thomas, both of Northern Cambria; Joseph (Wendy) Warner, Florida; and Sharon Benamati (Vince), Northern Cambria; also four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Geraldine worked many years as a cook and later for Head Start Program. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who raised her family alongside her husband with a strong faith in the Lord. Family and friends will be received at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria on Friday, November 18, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment on Saturday at McDowell Cemetery.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO