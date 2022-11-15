Read full article on original website
PTA Reflection Awards
Thank you, students and parents, for entering our PTA Reflection contest. We had a great turnout and are so proud of the students and all their hard work and talent that they shared with us. Thanks to Sarah Lontine, Ashley Sakievich, and Bobbidee Evans for being on the PTA Reflection...
2nd Grade Program
Just a reminder that our 2nd Grade Program will be Friday, November 18th, 2022 @2:30pm in the gym for parents. We hope you will come see all the hard work 2nd grade has put into their program!
Education Support Professionals' Day
Today is Education Support Professionals' Day. We love all of our support professionals! Our custodians, sweepers, secretaries, technicians, bus drivers, crossing guards, lunch ladies, nurses, etc. are the VERY BEST! We truly could not be successful without them! We are grateful everyday for their hard work and for helping make Maple Ridge such a great place to be. (Pictured here are just a few of them!)
Fantastic Fifth Grade
The 5th-graders have had a busy November. They had a wonderful time visiting the Utah State Capitol. They learned all about the history of the building and the duties of state lawmakers. They also worked hard learning about famous Americans and patriotic songs for the Hall of History. They enjoyed sharing what they learned with the school, their parents, and guests. They did an amazing job!
Art City Kindergarten Learn The Story of You Be You
“You Be You”, by Linda Kranz, is a favorite book of kindergarten teacher Mrs. Morgan. The students had the opportunity to read the book, write about it, and create their own fish. Students shared their thoughts on the following lesson, “We all have something special that only we can share.” Mrs. Morgan has been teaching this lesson each year to students since 2013.
Parent/Teacher Conferences This Thursday!
We have parent conferences scheduled for this Thursday, the 17th, from 3:00 to 7:30. We will be offering detention time to any student who comes with a parent or guardian to visit with their teachers that evening. If any parents are willing to help our PTA by bringing dinner items to provide the teachers with a Nacho Bar meal, please visit this link to sign up. We appreciate your help!
3rd Grade Science with Thanksgiving Point
Visitors from Thanksgiving Point came to third grade. Here are pictures of Mrs. Moore’s class as they practiced the scientific method and learned about the lifecycle of bugs and plants.
Attendance H.E.R.O!
Congratulations to these amazing students who have 100% attendance so far this year through October. You are our Attendance H.E.R.O! (Here. Everyday. Ready. On Time!) #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears#TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
November Students of the Month
Congratulations to the following students for being chosen as Student of the Month from the CTE/Business Department:. Rhett Fullmer, nominated by Ms. White: Rhett never misses class and is always on task in Game Development. Also, he always has a smile and is willing help others. He always puts his bets effort into his work.
Spanish Fork Junior High STEM Night Huge Success - Answer to Wednesday Challenge
Spanish Fork Junior High sponsored a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Night this past week organized by Ms. Charlotte Whiteside. BYU Mathematics Education Department brought interactive tables run by college students and discussed famous puzzles. Spanish Fork’s own agriculture students discussed gene editing and scientific careers in agriculture.
Faculty and Staff Spotlight
With my family (on the beach) If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?
Mrs. Davis’ Class Learns About Geometry & Native American Rugs
November is Native American Heritage Month. Mrs. Emily Soderberg, from BYU Indian Education, came and taught Mrs. Davis’ 2nd Grade students about Geometry & Native American Rugs. Did you notice that you can find fun geometric patterns in Native American Rugs? Who knew Math could be so fun and found in so many ordinary, everyday items?
