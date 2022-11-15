Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
nbcrightnow.com
YPD investigating armed robbery, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of an armed robbery at a business on the 100 block of West Mead Avenue on Thursday, November, 18. A man with a gun allegedly walked into a business and demanded money from a female employee. The employee gave the...
nbcrightnow.com
Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima County firefighters respond to tire fire at Renegade Raceway
WAPATO, Wash. - Multiple Yakima County agencies are responding to a storage container tire fire at the Renegade Raceway in Wapato. Fire District 5's Deputy Chief Ken tells us that the fire is very isolated. No cause has been identified at this time. This is a developing story, which means...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services
ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff's control.
nbcrightnow.com
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
nbcrightnow.com
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire is...
nbcrightnow.com
Heater fire in Tampico causes estimated $5,000 in damage
TAMPICO, Wash.- West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to an outbuilding/vehicle fire in Tampico on the night of November, 15. According to West Valley Fire and Rescue, the fire was caused by a propane heater. Damages to the building and vehicle are estimated at $5,000. As the weather continues to...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing. Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population....
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County agencies receiving COVID recovery mini grants
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three Kittitas County service organizations will be receiving mini grants from the COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition (CHEC). According to a Kittitas County press release, the mini grants average about $25,000 each and will be awarded to the Kittitas County Health Network, Quiet Cadence, and Comprehensive Healthcare. These...
nbcrightnow.com
Luminaria set to light up winter nights at Yakima Arboretum
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima community is invited to the Arboretum Luminaria on December, 9, and 10, from 6-10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a candle-lit walk through a winter wonderland at the free event. According to a press release from the Yakima Arboretum over one thousand candles and multiple light displays...
nbcrightnow.com
National Baklava Day, how it's made
RICHLAND, Wash. - November 17th is National Baklava Day. According to Kenan Mehinovic, General Manager at Greek Island Cuisine, the dessert is a little bit of an art form. "I think it's fun I think it's fun to come in here and kind of, you become an artist of the baklava," Mehinovic said.
nbcrightnow.com
HAPO president one of the "most powerful women in credit unions"
RICHLAND, Wash.- Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022. According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to...
Comments / 0