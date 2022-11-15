Read full article on original website
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fortis Buys Payment Logistics to Expand Tech Offerings
Embedded payments company Fortis is expanding its technology offerings by purchasing California payment technology firm Payment Logistics. “Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has a large breadth of partnerships that process a significant volume of transactions across thousands of businesses on an annual basis,” Fortis said in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) news release.
The Next Web
3D-printed personalized meds are almost here, thanks to this Finnish startup
Pharmaceutical manufacturing is closely linked to mass production. In order for medicines to be sold cheaply, they often have to be made in huge amounts. But what happens if you need a drug in a different dose than what’s being sold? Or a different ingredient in the mix than what’s on offer?
PV Tech
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
freightwaves.com
Electrification, autonomous startups happy for help
A theme emerges as you look around the electrification and autonomous trucking space. Practically no one does it alone. “Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends. Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles. No man is an island....
TechCrunch
Autonomous delivery startup Nuro lays off 20% of workforce
Several Nuro employees also posted on Twitter and LinkedIn this morning that they had been affected by the layoffs. In the email viewed by TechCrunch, co-founders Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson informed employees they would receive an update later this morning letting them know if they are impacted by this layoff and with information on next steps.
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
assetservicingtimes.com
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients. Sunwoda Electric Company (Sunwoda) and Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company (GreatStar) have chosen Citibank’s issuer services as the depositary bank for their global depositary receipt (GDR) programmes, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunwoda, which produces lithium-ion battery cells and modules,...
fashionweekdaily.com
Elite Model Dina Khoury Is Growing as An Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship has always been viewed as a passionately independent, ambitious venture. Entrepreneurs often start from scratch, growing the foundations for their business. They have a passion and ambition for achieving their goals and living out their purpose. Working as a channel for growing businesses, the web is consistently creating and providing opportunities. Individuals can use social media as a platform to expand the horizon of their audience. Many entrepreneurs use online spaces to give light to their work, identity, and art. As social media broadens and builds across the globe, it serves as a window into entrepreneurial life. Entrepreneurs can share or broadcast with anyone giving them the potential to rise to celebrity status. Now, more people than ever are pursuing entrepreneurship. The pandemic’s influence on the economy and financial markets have made people rethink their personal and professional choices. The rise of social media has impacted and, transformed the modeling industry. The industry has a rich, diverse history with models like Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell becoming inspirational leaders in fashion, as well as numerous other sectors. Beyond the rise of model popularity in the 90s, the early internet era saw many models – like Chrissy Teagan and Karlie Kloss – transition from modeling to entrepreneurship. Working across various areas and with diverse communities, models continue to explore a range of ventures. Through social media, a large portion of the modeling community has scaled their business, and brand, over time. Ryan Schinman, chief executive of Platinum Rye, states that in modern society, models are “more savvy”. Schinman explains how If you built enough of a persona around yourself, you can do well.Yet, he also notes that the trick is, “the DNA of your brand has to match up with the product. Successful entrepreneurship as a model means having knowledge and expertise, in business and life.
itsecuritywire.com
ArmorCode, an AppSec startup, raises USD 14 million
ArmorCode, a startup in application security, has announced that it had raised USD 14 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to USD 25 million. With participation from Sierra Ventures, Cervin Ventures, and angel investors, the new investment round was organized by Ballistic Ventures. ArmorCode, a 2020-founded company based in San Francisco, helps organizations automate AppSec workflows to shorten vulnerability triage and remediation times by giving them visibility into their entire AppSec posture and application programming interfaces (APIs).
legalizationprofiles.org
springbig Ranks No. 84 on the Deloitte Fast 500 Annual List
Annual List Honors Companies Making Advancements in Technology, Media, Life Sciences, Fintech and Energy Tech. BOCA RATON, Fla. — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today celebrated its placement on Deloitte’s list of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing companies in North America. The annual list highlights companies that redefine business, combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship and disrupt the technology industry. Ranked 84th out of 500 companies, springbig was recognized for its ability to help cannabis companies work smarter and more efficiently, paving the way to continued economic growth.
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
Woonsocket Call
Yereq Announces First Ever Electric Vehicle Kilowatt Crypto Mining Charging Software – The Decentralized Way Forward for EV Use in a Digital-First World
Pioneering an electric vehicle mining ecosystem, Yereq revolutionizes the future of EV blockchain charging currency with the YEREQ GEO token and the YEREQ GEO app. Introducing the world’s first application to enable EV charging supported by its own crypto token, Yereq is leading the way in an emerging, trillion-dollar e-mobility industry. Their token, Yereq GEO is based on the Ethereum smart chain ecosystem and connects directly to the Yereq GEO app, which allows users to pay utilizing their proprietary tokens.
voguebusiness.com
Amid challenges, Farfetch CEO José Neves says tech is the “North Star”
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Despite global challenges, Farfetch is leaning into new technologies such as Web3 and sees its roles as fashion’s infrastructure as its “North Star”, CEO José Neves told Vogue Business on Thursday. The company missed expectations in the third quarter, with revenues rising 1.9 per cent to $593 million. Shares fell 15 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday.
PV Tech
Carlyle launches European solar development platform
Investment firm Carlyle has launched a new solar-focused renewable energy platform, Telis Energy, aimed at developing projects in key European markets. The company will be headquartered in London and led by CEO Adrien Pinsard. Telis Energy will aim to have a project pipeline of over 10GW by 2030, focused on solar PV in the UK, France, Spain and Germany.
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
Real-Time Realities Set to Shape Cash Management for Next Three Years
It’s easy to get carried away by dazzling innovations and futuristic concepts in finance, but what companies usually crave more is a dose of reality to make planning pay off sooner, not later. Speaking with PYMNTS for our “Executive Insights Series – The Next Three Years,” Doug Houser, managing...
salestechstar.com
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
Faraday Future Receives Official Zero-Emissions CARB Rating for the FF 91 Futurist
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has certified the FF 91 Futurist as a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006037/en/ Faraday Future today announced the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has certified the FF 91 Futurist as a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV). With CARB certification, FF 91 Futurist will be among the first ultra-luxury electric vehicles offered in California and other states and territories that have adopted CARB’s ZEV requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)
