Investing platform baraka garners $20m investment
UAE-based commission-free investing platform baraka has secured an investment of $20m in its Series A round led by American venture capital fund Valar Ventures. The round, which was also joined by Knollwood, will enable baraka to secure new licenses in the region. The funding will be used by the company...
Focus Financial Partners to boost Midwest presence with Spectrum
Focus Financial Partners has joined forces with Indianapolis-based Spectrum Wealth Management to strengthen its reach in the Midwest. Spectrum is a registered investment adviser (RIA) that caters to several high-net-worth families and professionals across the US but particularly focussed on the Midwest. The firm offers several investment management, tax planning,...
Alpadis Group boosts UAE presence with second office in Dubai
Swiss independent trust and corporate services provider Alpadis Group has obtained a licence to conduct business in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE. The firm has already set up its new branch in DIFC, a financial hub that is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The new Alpadis Corporate...
iA Private Wealth launches operation as RIA firm in US
IA Private Wealth, a subsidiary of iA Financial Group, has announced the launch of its sister concern to serve clients in the US and Canada. Known as iA Private Wealth (USA) (iAPW-USA), the newly launched entity is based in Canada. iAPW-USA will provide integrated cross-border wealth management tools to people...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani plans to open family office abroad
Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire and the richest person in Asia, is looking to open a family office in Dubai or New York for handling his expanding wealth, Bloomberg has reported citing people privy to the development. The planned office will invest in the personal funds of the Adani family,...
