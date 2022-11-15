ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamisprings.com

1940 Kitchen of Brand New Home at 325 Navarre Dr. Miami Springs

Ken Wilde of the Miami Springs Historical Society shared this picture of a 1940 Miami Springs Kitchen inside a brand new home located at 325 Navarre Drive. Things were a lot different in the pre-War era home. In case you’re wondering, this is what the home at 325 Navarre Drive...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Congratulations to Virginia Gardens and the Town of Medley

We’d like to congratulate the Village of Virginia Gardens and the Town of Medley for a job well done. The Village of Virginia Gardens and the Town of Medley both received their second vote from the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approving their annexation bid. Of course, the City...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Polar Express Holiday Train Tour of Miami Springs

Attention kids of all ages. Join the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour of Miami Springs! The Miami Springs Girl Scouts Troop 2564 has joined forces with The Leonard Real Estate Group in a Two Part Event! One is a Christmas Decorating Contest to unleash your holiday home decorating skills and share the Holiday Spirit. The second part is the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour. The Polar Express Train (Trolley) will take passengers through a tour of pre-registered Holiday Decorated homes in Miami Springs.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy