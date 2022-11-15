Attention kids of all ages. Join the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour of Miami Springs! The Miami Springs Girl Scouts Troop 2564 has joined forces with The Leonard Real Estate Group in a Two Part Event! One is a Christmas Decorating Contest to unleash your holiday home decorating skills and share the Holiday Spirit. The second part is the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour. The Polar Express Train (Trolley) will take passengers through a tour of pre-registered Holiday Decorated homes in Miami Springs.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO