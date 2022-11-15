ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball’s tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Erick Fedde hit the open market as well. Bellinger was by far the biggest name of the bunch.
The Associated Press

Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr wanted Klay Thompson to relax a little, let the game come to him. And Thompson is certainly showing signs of finding his shooting groove again. “I thought a lot about that,” Thompson said about being patient. He scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Stephen Curry added 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 111-101 on Friday night.
