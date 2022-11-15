'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad

Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women don't want to 'play with venom' against Louisville in NCAA Tournament rematch
This was never about revenge, although the issue came up Friday as the Gonzaga women prepared for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and a rematch with sixth-ranked Louisville. “We don’t want to play with venom,” said Coach Lisa Fortier, whose squad was eliminated by the Cardinal in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last spring.
Yardbarker
Texas took beating No. 2 Gonzaga seriously: 'It was a revenge game for us'
It was a route and easily one of the most impressive wins of this early college basketball season. It was such a nice win, in fact, that it will likely stand as one of the best wins of 2022-23 by the time March Madness has come and gone. The No....
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury 'doesn't look great'
AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night. Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up...
Texas hands Gonzaga worst men's basketball loss since 2014
Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points to lead Texas to a 19-point victory, handing Gonzaga its worst loss in men's basketball since 2014.
wyo4news.com
Cowgirls drop close contest to Zags
November 16, 2022 — Cowgirl junior forward Grace Ellis scored a career-high 16 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls battled all night, but it was not enough as UW lost their home opener, 66-64, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs closed the final 2:41 with a 10-2 run, including the game-winning shot with 9.5 seconds remaining.
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington seniors battle to the bitter end through disappointing season
It is one thing to play through pain. It is another to play through injury. For much of the season, Wyatt Musser has been doing both. The Eagles senior offensive lineman missed two games earlier this season in concussion protocol, but other than that Musser has found a way to suit up for the other eight games for Eastern despite lingering and new injuries.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags
Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Spokane Public Schools superintendent wins superintendent of the year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Washington state. The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. The announcement was made...
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
KXLY
Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris
We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
KHQ Right Now
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
FOX 28 Spokane
Dry & cold weekend, changes on the way!
We will see cold and quiet conditions through the weekend with changes set to arrive Monday. Our ridge of high pressure breaks down, opening the door for a series of storms, bringing the possibility of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the valley floors as we head into the week of Thanksgiving. We will continue to fine tune those details in an effort to help you with your holiday travel plans.
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
KHQ Right Now
'Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington:' Spokane family helps bring Thanksgiving meals to 500 local families
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can't afford it–fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year. “It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out of my...
