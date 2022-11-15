ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Blue Jays already looking at Teoscar Hernandez replacement

The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday, and they already have a replacement in mind. The Toronto Blue Jays made a rather surprising move on Wednesday. All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko. The move was shocking, considering Hernandez was one of their best hitters in the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Nathaniel Lowe

Nathaniel Lowe showed improvement at the plate for the second straight season and was the Rangers' top overall hitter. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. 1B Nathaniel Lowe. Statistics for 2022: Lowe batted .302/.359/.492/.850 in 157...

